How to find the Golden Epitaph sword in Elden Ring

Elden Ring players can find many different weapons that can help them succeed in combat. Some of these weapons have special abilities as well that can help turn the tide in their favor.

The Golden Epitaph weapon, created to celebrate the death of Godwyn the Golden, is a sword that helps players slay undead creatures with its special ability called Last Rites. This is where players can find it.

A guide to obtain the Golden Epitaph sword in Elden Ring

In order to find the sword, players first need to travel to the area of Auriza Hero's Grave. This is a dungeon that players can locate in the northern area of Altus Plateau.

Players will have to do a bit of legwork to get there. First, they should take the Grand Lift of Dectus and head east to loop around the city, then when they get to the path that goes south, they must follow it to reach the dungeon.

Unlocking the path to reach the Golden Epitaph sword

Using the Stonesword Key will open the way for players to receive the sword powerful Golden Epitaph Straight Sword (Image via Elden Ring)

Once players are inside the dungeon, they will need to find the imp statue located inside of it. Once there, they will need to acquire and use a Stonesword Key on the imp statue.

Doing this will remove the fog barrier located nearby. Players will then need to enter the room nearby to find a corpse. Players will be able to loot the Golden Epitaph sword from its location on the corpse.

Using the Golden Epitaph sword

Once players have obtained the Golden Epitaph sword, they will find that it is a Straight sword that scales with strength, dexterity and faith.

For players who are looking to play a build based on holy damage, this is a great addition to their arsenal. High faith-based builds will also find use of this weapon, and the additional damage it deals to undead will help vanquish many foes.

How to upgrade the Golden Epitaph

Players of Elden Ring can upgrade their Golden Epitaph using Somber Smithing Stones and locating a Smithing Table (Image via FromSoftware Inc)

Players will be able to upgrade their newly acquired Golden Epitaph by using the increasingly rare Somber Smithing Stones. These stones range in power up to +10, which is lower than the normal weapon upgradability of +25, however the boost to power they get is much higher. Players can upgrade their weapons at the smithing table by visiting Smithing Master Hewg at the Roundtable Hold.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan