How to find Nettle in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 is a massive open-world sandbox developed by Warhorse Studios, in which the developers showcase to players what a Medieval European lifestyle looked like. You fill in the shoes of Henry of Skalitz, a young blacksmith making his way to Bohemia to hunt down his family's killers by any means necessary. This dangerous task will force you to take some countermeasures.

Saving progress is something you should get a hold of early on, and the game has a few options to do so. One of the more efficient methods for saving is to use Saviour Schnapps. However, you must brew the potion yourself, and a key ingredient to do so is Nettle.

This guide will shed light on good spots to find Nettle in-game and also explain where you can buy it from.

Trending

Finding Nettle in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

You should stock up on nettle while exploring the kingdom of Bohemia (Image via Deep Silver)

Nettle is one of the most important herbs in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2, owing to its medicinal purposes. This herb can also be used to craft other concoctions, but for the most part, you will likely need this to craft more Saviour Schnapps for a much faster and more convenient way of saving your progress.

Alchemy is a major part of Kingdom Come Deliverance 2, allowing you to come up with all sorts of potions and concoctions. While Nettle is one of the more common ingredients, it isn't necessarily easy to locate. Unlike other herbs like Belladonna, with striking and unique qualities, you will mostly struggle to look for some Nettle in the wild, owing to its lack of defining features.

Also read: 7 early-game mistakes to avoid in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

Despite being hard to come by, you can find Nettle in the woodlands where they can't be exposed to sunlight. You can find more of the herb near riverbanks and beside smaller bodies of water.

Here are a few spots that you can visit for a good harvest of Nettle:

Tachov : You wouldn't have to struggle to look for a landmark in the village, considering there is only one tree in the camp near the road. The Nettle can be spotted underneath the tree .

: You wouldn't have to struggle to look for a landmark in the village, considering there is only one tree in the camp near the road. The Nettle can be spotted . Troskowitz: If you visit the Horse Pen, you can spot Nettle next to a large hay bile outside , by the southeastern road.

If you visit the Horse Pen, you , by the southeastern road. Lover's Nest: This point of interest is located on the north side of Troskowitz and you can find a large deposit of Nettle here.

After collecting all the Nettle from these locations, you will have to wait for a few in-game days to allow the herb to grow. This is another mechanic the developers implemented to ensure a realistic and immersive experience.

Nettle commonly grows in areas with great foliage, which also adds an extra challenge for you to spot them. Alternatively, you can find this herb in locked chests once in a while.

If you don't have the time to visit each area to restock your nettle supply, you can always let your money do the heavy lifting.

Spending Groschen to acquire nettle from vendors

There are two known places from where you can buy nettle. The first is from Herbalist Barnaby, who also happens to sell Belladonna. If you are short on supplies to brew some Saviour Schnapps, you can reach out to Barnaby and he'll hook you up with more ingredients. If you are short on money, you can try to barter or bargain using your charm.

Belladonna and Nettle are all that you need to brew some Saviour Schnapps in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 (Image via Deep Silver)

While there are other concoctions and potions that can be brewed with Nettle, you will likely go out of your way to secure more to have a convenient saving option. This is especially true if there are no beds close by or a safe place to save during your travels.

Also read: Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 vs Mount and Blade 2: Similarities and differences explored

If you are by Aranka, the local Apothecary has Nettle up for sale. While buying Nettle saves you time, this does keep you from exploring the woodlands of Bohemia. It will also cost you your hard-earned Groschen, which is equally hard to come by. So it would be best to get your hands dirty and explore the outdoors.

Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 has plenty of herbs that can be picked up for free. However, some of them are harder to find than most. While it is a pain to scour the grounds for Nettle, you will be the recipient of its benefits later on.

For more Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 articles, check these out:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.