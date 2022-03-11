How to find the Pearldrake Talisman in Elden Ring

In Elden Ring, it is essential to acquire better gear that can help players defeat the enemies and bosses they come across. Apart from armors and weapons, talismans also offer players an advantage and grant them unique bonuses. The Pearldrake Talisman grants a reduction in elemental damage taken by the player and can greatly boost survivability. This article discusses how and where players can find it.

How players can obtain the Pearldrake Talisman in Elden Ring

In order to obtain the Pearldrake Talisman, players need to make their way to the Four Belfries area located in Liurnia of the Lakes. This area is located on the western side of the Liurnia of the Lakes, and players need to follow the road down until it splits off into a fork. Once players reach the Foot of the Four Belfries Site of Grace, they should start to head east to reach the location.

Entering the Four Belfries

Entering the Four Belfries will allow players to use the Waygate in order to obtain the talisman (Image via Elden Ring)

The Four Belfries area is a location in Elden Ring that contains 3 different Waygates that allow players the ability to travel to different areas. Players will be able to obtain the Talisman using a Waygate. Players will need to head to the first Waygate, which is closest to the bottom of the hill that players are located at. Players should enter this waygate and they will be teleported to Crumbling Farum Azula.

Finding the talisman inside Crumbling Farum Azula

Players will be teleported to Crumbling Farum Azula after taking the Waygate at the Four Belfries. Players will reach a very small area that contains the Pearldrake Talisman. Players who arrive at this location need to look around for ledges that they can drop onto. By dropping down the ledges, players will be able to reach the Pearldrake Talisman and collect it.

There are upgraded versions of the talisman available

There are improved versions of the talisman available that can increase the damage resistance boon even further (Image via Elden Ring)

Players can locate more powerful versions of the Pearldrake Talisman that offer increased potency of their effects. A +1 version can be located in Wyndham Ruins inside a chest in an area sealed by an imp statue. A +2 version can be found inside Miquella's Haligtree on a body above the Site of Grace. By using a stronger talisman, players will further increase their strength in combat.

