How to find the Troll’s Hammer in Elden Ring

The Troll's Hammer is a colossal category weapon in Elden Ring that primarily scales with the Strength, Faith, and Dexterity attributes.

If players want to deal massive physical damage with a little bit of fire damage on top of it, they will want to find the Troll's Hammer. It is a highly effective weapon for dealing with large groups of enemies.

To obtain the Troll's Hammer weapon, players need to head to the Old Altus Tunnel. The hammer can be obtained from a storage shed within the small dungeon location.

How to obtain the Troll's Hammer in Elden Ring

The Old Altus Tunnel is a mini-dungeon in the western central portion of the Altus Plateau region. This is where Elden Ring players will find the mighty Troll's Hammer weapon.

The dungeon itself is easily noticeable and can be reached on foot or horseback with no problem. The entrance is out in the open, dug into the jagged rocky hills of the western Altus Plateau.

Here is how players can reach the region and then make it to the specific Old Altus Tunnel dungeon to collect the Troll's Hammer:

Gather both halves of the Dectus Medallion

One half is at Fort Haight and the other is in Fort Faroth

Take the Grand Lift of Dectus up from Liurnia of the Lakes

Head north after arriving at Altus Plateau from the Lift

Players will pass the Altus Plateau and Lux Ruins Site of Grace

Continue north towards the Old Altus Tunnel with a Site of Grace located there of the same name

Use two Stonesword Keys to open the dungeon

Follow the direct path in the Old Altus Tunnel to a room with two enemies

Defeat the enemies and search the shack in the room

Inside of the shack is the Troll's Hammer

What to expect from the Troll's Hammer

A look at a player wielding the Troll's Hammer in Elden Ring (Image via FromSoftware Inc.)

When players pick up the Troll's Hammer in Elden Ring, they will be granted a wildly powerful weapon that is arguably unmatched when it comes to the colossal category.

Here are the statistics of the Troll's Hammer:

153 base Physical damage

45 base Fire damage

100 Critical damage

Troll's Roar Skill: Generates a shockwave that blows enemies backwards

Requires 28 Strength, 8 Dexterity, and 10 Faith

The Troll's Hammer cannot be infused with any Ashes of War, but it can be upgraded using Smithing Stones. It also comes with some great guarding stats that will help players avoid taking too many hits.

