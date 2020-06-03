GTA 5: How to fix 'Saving Failed' error

GTA Online

GTA: Online is an epitome of success in every measure, with a big player base logging in every day to spend countless hours causing havoc in Freemode or otherwise.

It is one of the most addictive and rewarding online experiences that video gaming has to offer.

GTA: Online is usually smooth sailing for most players but occasionally, you might run into an error, but that is to be expected from a game as big as GTA: Online.

One such error is the 'Saving Failed' error, but it is nothing to be concerned about greatly as it is a minor error that can be fixed with little effort.

Possible Fixes for the 'Saving Failed' Error in GTA: Online

1) Change Accessories from the Player Menu

Select "inventory" from this Menu

The player interaction menu is where players can choose to customize their character's appearance and even emote, among other things.

It is the same menu players can use you to bring up the Quick GPS Navigation.

Select the Inventory Option from the Menu

Change Accessories such as Hats or Sunglasses.

This will cause a change in the game state, leading to the game 'saving' the changed state. This usually fixes the 'saving failed error for most players.

2) Start A Random Job

Random Jobs in GTA: Online

Random Jobs are available from the Pause Menu of GTA: Online. You can pick a Contact Mission that takes very little time to complete. Contact Missions are some of the easiest and quick missions you can do.

Contact Missions that are small can take less than 10 minutes to complete.

3) Cruise around in Freemode

Freemode in GTA: Online

By merely spending time in Freemode, to allow time for the game servers to reconnect, the game will fix the 'Saving Failed' error itself. The 'Saving Failed' error is usually a result of failure in server communication.

Spending time with friends in Freemode and causing chaos as you go around the town can solve the error, without having to do much.

