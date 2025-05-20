How to gather Evidence in The Precinct

Evidence is the most crucial aspect of working on Averno's gang cases in The Precinct. The gang operates with a hierarchy consisting of three levels: Captain, Underboss, and Boss. Initially, you need to collect eight pieces of evidence against the Captain, Gia Weaver. As you progress through the game, you will need to gather more proof to apprehend the bosses.

Ad

This article shows you how to efficiently gather proof and progress in the game.

Collect Evidence from the crime scenes in The Precinct

To make a charge sheet against the hierarchy of Averno’s gangs, you must collect sufficient evidence. The first instance where you need to gather such testimony is while investigating the Crimson Serpent gang case and building a charge sheet against Captain Gia Weaver. You will need to collect eight shards of proof to make a case, arrest the Captain, and eventually reach the Boss.

Ad

Trending

A screenshot from The Precinct (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Kwalee)

There are two types of evidence: Vital and Standard. Vital evidences are directly linked to the gang, and you must focus on it. You can find such proof at various crime scenes, especially in bank robbery cases. While patrolling the city, you will find robbers and criminals from whom you can seize evidence after arresting them.

Ad

Read more: The Precinct: Complete list of achievements and trophies

Collecting Vital proof for Crimson Serpent (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Kwalee)

Additionally, you can collect testimony from NPCs offended by speeding vehicles. However, your main focus should be on gathering Vital testimony that will help the detective in arresting gang members. Once your patrolling duty is over, return to the Precinct and submit the proof you have collected. This will increase the bar provided against each gang member.

Ad

Check out: How long is The Precinct

Unlock the P5-12 Masterkey Shotgun (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Kwalee)

Once you submit the proof, Officer Eugene verifies it against the gangsters in the photographs. Eventually, when detectives believe they have sufficient information to make a case, they will conduct an operation to arrest them. Besides that, submitting such information increases your XP, and you can reach higher Recruit levels and unlock weapons or new vehicles.

Ad

Check out the link below for more such gaming guides and news from Sportskeeda:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pranoy Dey Pranoy is an esports journalist at Sportskeeda specializing in FPS games like Valorant, Apex Legends, and Call of Duty. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Commerce, but his lifelong passion for video games drove him to take up gaming professionally, and his articles have garnered 200,000+ reads in just three months at Sportskeeda. Pranoy's research process includes collecting first-hand gameplay knowledge and a ton of cross-referencing.



Pranoy has warm memories of frequent visits to gaming cafes in his childhood, playing FPS titles and open-world games like Grand Theft Auto: Vice City to his heart's content. He jumps into solo and multiplayer titles with equal gusto. In a Jumanji-type scenario, he would readily drop into the thrilling world of the Temple Run series and embark on the adventure of a lifetime.



Pranoy follows esports tournaments closely as he values the opportunity to witness high-level gameplay and learn from the top players. PaperRex is his favorite organization at the moment, and he looks up to professional players Demon1 and TenZ.



Beyond gaming, Pranoy's interests include chess and sketching. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.