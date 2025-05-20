How to gather Evidence in The Precinct

By Pranoy Dey
Modified May 20, 2025 16:25 GMT
Here
Here's how you can collect Evidence in The Precinct (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Kwalee)

Evidence is the most crucial aspect of working on Averno's gang cases in The Precinct. The gang operates with a hierarchy consisting of three levels: Captain, Underboss, and Boss. Initially, you need to collect eight pieces of evidence against the Captain, Gia Weaver. As you progress through the game, you will need to gather more proof to apprehend the bosses.

Ad

This article shows you how to efficiently gather proof and progress in the game.

Collect Evidence from the crime scenes in The Precinct

To make a charge sheet against the hierarchy of Averno’s gangs, you must collect sufficient evidence. The first instance where you need to gather such testimony is while investigating the Crimson Serpent gang case and building a charge sheet against Captain Gia Weaver. You will need to collect eight shards of proof to make a case, arrest the Captain, and eventually reach the Boss.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

A screenshot from The Precinct (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Kwalee)
A screenshot from The Precinct (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Kwalee)

There are two types of evidence: Vital and Standard. Vital evidences are directly linked to the gang, and you must focus on it. You can find such proof at various crime scenes, especially in bank robbery cases. While patrolling the city, you will find robbers and criminals from whom you can seize evidence after arresting them.

Ad

Read more: The Precinct: Complete list of achievements and trophies

Collecting Vital proof for Crimson Serpent (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Kwalee)
Collecting Vital proof for Crimson Serpent (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Kwalee)

Additionally, you can collect testimony from NPCs offended by speeding vehicles. However, your main focus should be on gathering Vital testimony that will help the detective in arresting gang members. Once your patrolling duty is over, return to the Precinct and submit the proof you have collected. This will increase the bar provided against each gang member.

Ad

Check out: How long is The Precinct

Unlock the P5-12 Masterkey Shotgun (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Kwalee)
Unlock the P5-12 Masterkey Shotgun (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Kwalee)

Once you submit the proof, Officer Eugene verifies it against the gangsters in the photographs. Eventually, when detectives believe they have sufficient information to make a case, they will conduct an operation to arrest them. Besides that, submitting such information increases your XP, and you can reach higher Recruit levels and unlock weapons or new vehicles.

Ad

Check out the link below for more such gaming guides and news from Sportskeeda:

About the author
Pranoy Dey

Pranoy Dey

Twitter icon

Pranoy is an esports journalist at Sportskeeda specializing in FPS games like Valorant, Apex Legends, and Call of Duty. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Commerce, but his lifelong passion for video games drove him to take up gaming professionally, and his articles have garnered 200,000+ reads in just three months at Sportskeeda. Pranoy's research process includes collecting first-hand gameplay knowledge and a ton of cross-referencing.

Pranoy has warm memories of frequent visits to gaming cafes in his childhood, playing FPS titles and open-world games like Grand Theft Auto: Vice City to his heart's content. He jumps into solo and multiplayer titles with equal gusto. In a Jumanji-type scenario, he would readily drop into the thrilling world of the Temple Run series and embark on the adventure of a lifetime.

Pranoy follows esports tournaments closely as he values the opportunity to witness high-level gameplay and learn from the top players. PaperRex is his favorite organization at the moment, and he looks up to professional players Demon1 and TenZ.

Beyond gaming, Pranoy's interests include chess and sketching.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Shraman Mitra
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications