How to gather Evidence in The Precinct

Evidence is the most crucial aspect of working on Averno's gang cases in The Precinct. The gang operates with a hierarchy consisting of three levels: Captain, Underboss, and Boss. Initially, you need to collect eight pieces of evidence against the Captain, Gia Weaver. As you progress through the game, you will need to gather more proof to apprehend the bosses.
This article shows you how to efficiently gather proof and progress in the game.
Collect Evidence from the crime scenes in The Precinct
To make a charge sheet against the hierarchy of Averno’s gangs, you must collect sufficient evidence. The first instance where you need to gather such testimony is while investigating the Crimson Serpent gang case and building a charge sheet against Captain Gia Weaver. You will need to collect eight shards of proof to make a case, arrest the Captain, and eventually reach the Boss.
There are two types of evidence: Vital and Standard. Vital evidences are directly linked to the gang, and you must focus on it. You can find such proof at various crime scenes, especially in bank robbery cases. While patrolling the city, you will find robbers and criminals from whom you can seize evidence after arresting them.
Additionally, you can collect testimony from NPCs offended by speeding vehicles. However, your main focus should be on gathering Vital testimony that will help the detective in arresting gang members. Once your patrolling duty is over, return to the Precinct and submit the proof you have collected. This will increase the bar provided against each gang member.
Once you submit the proof, Officer Eugene verifies it against the gangsters in the photographs. Eventually, when detectives believe they have sufficient information to make a case, they will conduct an operation to arrest them. Besides that, submitting such information increases your XP, and you can reach higher Recruit levels and unlock weapons or new vehicles.
