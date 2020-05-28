How to get the Declasse Mamba in GTA 5

Declasse Mamba in GTA 5

GTA 5 pulled out all the stops when it came to giving the players an insane number of cars to own or steal in the game world.

The GTA franchise is known for giving the players iconic vehicles such as the Infernus and the Cheetah in GTA Vice City and so many more in every installment of the franchise.

They've even maintained a timeline for these cars as several cars such as the Sentinel was seen in GTA: Vice City and then an improved version of the Sentinel was seen in GTA 5, this makes for a believable game world and adds realism to it.

One of the fictional car companies in GTA is Declasse, a fan favorite of the player base for their powerful muscle cars that also look amazing.

The Declasse Mamba might just be the most aesthetically pleasing of the Declasse fleet of cars.

How to Buy the Declasse Mamba in GTA 5

Legendarymotorsport.com in GTA 5

The Declasse Mamba might not be the most powerful, high-performance car in the game, but very few cars can match the Mamba in terms of sheer beauty.

It takes major inspiration from the real-life Shelby Cobra, the Mamba is a beautiful car capable of decent performance in terms of speed and handling. The car, however, does not come with an small price tag.

The car was added to the game in the 1.31 Executives and Other Criminals Update. You can buy it from the Legendary Motosports Website from the in-game phone for $955,000.

The description for the Declasse Mamba:

"The Mamba harks back to a simpler time in car design, when the only real question was how much engine you could cram into an elegant frame before it tore itself apart. Judging from the high morality rate Declasse hit a winning formula - but don't take our word for it. Once you hit the freeway and feel that primal roar beneath you as the bodywork starts to disintegrate, you'll know you made the right choice."