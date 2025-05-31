How to get Discord x Marvel Rivals Ultron Avatar for free

You can customize your Discord profile with the Ultron Avatar from Marvel Rivals. This is a free reward for all players to celebrate the launch of Season 2.5. Similar to the previous Emma Frost Avatar, this animated item allows you to showcase Ultron as your Discord profile picture. This is a limited-time offer coinciding with Ultron’s arrival in the game.

This article guides you on how to get the Marvel Rivals Ultron Avatar for free.

How to redeem the Discord x Marvel Rivals Ultron Avatar for free

To get the Ultron Avatar, you must accept the Marvel Rivals Season 2.5 quest. Follow the steps below to do that:

Step 1: Open your Discord account, go to the User Settings.

Scroll down a bit to find the Gift Inventory menu.

Click on View Quests and go to the Marvel Rivals banner.

Click Accept Quest and select the platform you want to compete on. (PC/Console).

That's it. You have successfully accepted the quest. Now, you can participate in it by playing Marvel Rivals for at least 15 minutes. You can join the quest through any mode, including Practice vs. AI or Quick Match. Make sure to have Discord running in the background while you play, as the playtime won’t be counted otherwise, which will affect your progress.

If you need to leave the game mid-match, it won’t impact your quest, but be sure to play at least 15 minutes to complete it successfully. Also, before leaving an ongoing match, make sure to check the Claimed Quest section of Discord. The Ultron Avatar will automatically appear in that section if you have successfully completed the quest.

You can accept the quest until June 6, 2025, at 4:59 PM PT (or players' local time). After claiming it, you can keep the Marvel Rivals Ultron Avatar in your inventory for 60 days. As soon as the deadline is over, it will be removed from your inventory. That being said, this is a great opportunity for Marvel Rivals fans to showcase Ultron's menacing style on their Discord profiles.

