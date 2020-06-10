How to Get Drunk in GTA 5?

Drinking was first introduced properly in GTA IV and was later also incorporated in GTA 5.

There are several ways that you can get drunk in GTA 5, here are a few.

Even though the GTA franchise has always had a "Mature" rating by the ERSB, which is equivalent to an "Adults Only" or "R" rating for movies. The majority of the player base is usually teenagers.

The GTA franchise is the ultimate playground for gamers. It has big guns, fast cars and by far the subject of teenager's fantasies: alcohol.

The GTA franchise lets the player run amok in their vast open worlds, and ever since the days of GTA San Andreas, the open world has seen more details added with every game.

Even though you could visit bars with your girlfriend in GTA: San Andreas, drinking alcohol did not have any particular effect on the player character or gameplay.

However, that changed with GTA IV, with Niko Bellic turning into the least graceful tap dancer after consuming alcohol. The player character in GTA IV, upon consuming alcohol would stumble while walking and would lose most major motor control.

Driving under the influence, much like real-life, would instantly give you a wanted level.

Michael and Franklin Drunk in GTA 5

GTA 5 continued to incorporate alcohol consumption in the game, and perhaps took it a step further by also allowing your character to take a hit out of bongs.

There are several ways you can get drink in GTA 5, such as:

1) Call a Contact from your phone, and hang out in a Bar, after which your player character and friend will appear drunk coming out of the bar.

2) There is usually some form of alcohol in all 3 character's apartments.

Franklin has beer in his Aunty's house. After moving out, there is Wine at the kitchen counter at Franklin's new apartment.

Michael has a bottle of whiskey on the dining table of his house.

Trevor has a crate of beer in his trailer's living room.

3) Go to the Vanilla Unicorn and order a Vodka shot from the bar.

