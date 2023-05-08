How to get Edgehawk lightsaber in Star Wars Jedi Survivor

In Star Wars Jedi Survivor, you can defeat myriad enemies with the help of the protagonist Cal’s Force abilities and lightsaber. Most of your time will be spent wielding the lightsaber and leveraging various stances to outmaneuver your opponents in combat. To aid you, there are many effective lightsaber variants, one of which is the Edgehawk.

You will need to explore some locations to collect individual parts of the Edgehawk lightsaber, including Switch, Emitter, Pommel, and Grip. It is advised to focus on the main quests first to attain Lift and Slam ability and the Dash power for Cal. You will then be able to access areas containing the aforementioned parts.

Disclaimer: This article contains light spoilers for Star Wars Jedi Survivor.

Acquiring Edgehawk lightsaber in Star Wars Jedi Survivor

Star Wars Jedi Survivor offers many customization options for the most important tool in the game, the lightsaber. Furthermore, the game presents a story unfolding in various locations across planets. These locations in Star Wars Jedi Survivor hide many collectibles, including the Edgehawk lightsaber parts.

However, as mentioned earlier, it is ideal to acquire two abilities: Dash and Lift and Slam. Cal will obtain the Dash ability after the mission Reach the Pilgrim Sanctuary. Furthermore, you must also finish the main story mission that involves rescuing Zee from the Lucrehulk area to acquire Lift and Slam.

You can then freely pursue collecting all the parts for the Edgehawk lightsaber. Pommel is located in Rambler's Reach Outpost region, whereas the other three parts Switch, Grip, and Emitter, can be found in the Water Treatment Works region on Koboh.

Edgehawk Pommel location

You can use Lift and Slam ability to break this barrel (Image via Electronic Arts)

You must scale the tower located on the Pyloon’s Saloon on planet Koboh, where you will spot a cliff in the vicinity. Resort to Cal’s Dash ability to navigate towards the cliff. Keep heading straight towards a cave-like structure at the end of the path. You will come across a barrel in this spot that can be unlocked by Lift and Slam. Breaking the barrel will yield you the Pommel.

Edgehawk Switch location

You can obtain the Switch from this chest (Image via Electronic Arts)

You can then travel to the Southern Reach area on the same planet Koboh. You will encounter a vault-like door on the ground. Unlock it with the help of the Lift and Slam ability. Head down the entrance and arrive at a region called Water Treatment Works.

This is a dimly lit area, and you can start by chopping down the pipes with the lightsaber. Head to the right of the passage and defeat any enemies you encounter here. Proceed ahead and then take another right towards the dead end to come across a chest containing the Switch of the Edgehawk lightsaber.

Edgehawk Emitter location

Jump and Dash towards the platform ahead and interact with the chest (Image via Electronic Arts)

Return to the entrance area of this region (where you chopped down the pipes) and head to the passage on the left. Climb the wall at the end of the room and follow the path ahead. You must then resort to wall-running to reach the opposite platform. Take a right after reaching the platform, and you will spot a chest in an area ahead of you.

To reach it, you can use Cal’s Dash ability and jump when necessary to cover the distance easily. Interact with the chest at the end of this path to acquire the Edgehawk Emitter.

Edgehawk Grip location

You will find this chest at the end of the tunnel (Image via Electronic Arts)

Now, turn around and head back to the platform you were previously on. You can enter the tunnel near the platform. Make your way towards the extreme end of the path and look to your left when you reach a vault door. You will find a chest here that contains the Edgehawk Grip to complete your search in Star Wars Jedi Survivor.

Once all the parts are collected, you can use the workbench and select the Edgehawk components. Aside from the aforementioned parts, you can even customize the lightsaber’s blade color. Peruse the guide on how to obtain the Rainbow lightsaber in Star Wars Jedi Survivor.

