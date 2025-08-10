How to get an Epic Bangalore skin in Apex Legends for free

Apex Legends Season 26 Split 1 is live, and to celebrate the launch, the developers have released a special free skin in collaboration with Discord. It is an Epic rarity skin for Bangalore that you can unlock by completing a simple quest. Whether you are a Bangalore main or just enjoy collecting unique cosmetics, this one is worth adding to your locker.
On that note, here’s how to get the free Epic Bangalore skin in Apex Legends.
How to unlock the Citrus Surge Bangalore skin in Apex Legends for free
The free Epic skin that you get is called Citrus Surge. It features a vibrant orange-and-aqua-blue color scheme on the default Bangalore outfit, making it really stand out from her usual costume designs. To unlock the skin, you need to play Apex Legends for 15 minutes while Discord is running in the background. But before that, you must accept the quest inside Discord.
Here's how to accept the quest on Discord:
- Open Discord on your device.
- Go to the User Settings.
- Scroll down to Gift Inventory and select the View Quests option.
- Find the Apex Legends banner and click Accept Quest.
- Select your platform: PC or Console.
Once the quest is active, launch Apex Legends Season 26 Split 1 and play the game for 15 minutes. You can play any of the available game modes, and in a party with friends as well. Make sure that both the game and your Discord app are running on the same device and at the same time, or your playtime will not be counted toward the quest.
Once it is done, you will receive the redeem code for the free skin, which you can paste in the in-game item shop. The Citrus Surge skin will then be added to your personal collection.
That's everything you need to know about the free Epic Bangalore skin. Note that the last day to claim it is August 18, 2025, after which it will likely never return.
