How to get the From the Abyss achievement in Marvel Rivals

The From the Abyss achievement in Marvel Rivals is a thrilling unlock tied to Knull’s dramatic moment on the Klyntar: Celestial Husk map. To earn this prestigious accolade, players must witness Knull break free and reclaim the All Black symbiote.

Here's a step‑by‑step walkthrough to get the From the Abyss achievement in Marvel Rivals.

How to complete the From the Abyss achievement in Marvel Rivals

The description for Marvel Rivals' From the Abyss achievement reads, “Witnessing Knull break free and reclaim the All Black in Klyntar: Celestial Husk.” Here's how to complete it:

1) Load into Klyntar: Celestial Husk

You’ve got two ways to access the map: use the dedicated Klyntar: Celestial Husk queue, or jump into Quick Match and hope it rotates in. For consistency, the dedicated queue is your best bet, as there's no waiting through other maps.

Queue into the Klyntar: Celestial Husk map to get achievement (Image via NetEase Games)

2) Confirm your team

At hero selection, take note of your team's background. You must be on Team A (Teal background) to trigger the Knull reveal cutscene. If you’re on Team B, don’t sweat it, you can still progress other achievements like Blazing Rebirth. But for this one, Team A is essential.

3) Win the match

The Celestial Husk map cycles through three rounds - Codex, Vault, and Hand, in random order. You just need to win two out of three rounds overall to secure the match win as Team A. Focus on coordinating with your team: pick strong synergies, defend objectives, and play smart. The cutscene plays regardless of which specific round you win, just clinch the victory.

Win the match in the Klyntar: Celestial Husk map to get the From the Abyss achievement in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

4) Watch Knull break free

The moment victory rolls in, stay until the final cutscene. That’s when you’ll see Knull shatter his restraints and reclaim the All Black symbiote. If you exit early, the achievement might not register. So, take a breather and enjoy the cinematic flourish.

Tips to complete the From the Abyss achievement in Marvel Rivals

Here are some tips to consistent success in completing this achievement:

Queue with friends: A coordinated team increases your chances of winning.

A coordinated team increases your chances of winning. Master meta heroes : Use characters that excel at objectives and team fights; DPS heroes can swing rounds fast.

: Use characters that excel at objectives and team fights; DPS heroes can swing rounds fast. Adapt to rounds : Whether Codex, Vault, or Hand comes up, emphasize map awareness and swift rotations.

: Whether Codex, Vault, or Hand comes up, emphasize map awareness and swift rotations. Communicate: Whether for capturing objectives or supporting teammates, a stats-driven call-out helps.

Why this achievement matters

Securing the From the Abyss achievement in Marvel Rivals isn’t just about the five points. It’s about experiencing rich story lore firsthand, and that final cinematic beat, featuring Knull’s resurgence, is genuinely iconic. It cements your place among players who’ve witnessed pivotal Marvel moments in-game.

