How to get the From the Abyss achievement in Marvel Rivals

The From the Abyss achievement in Marvel Rivals is a thrilling unlock tied to Knull’s dramatic moment on the Klyntar: Celestial Husk map. To earn this prestigious accolade, players must witness Knull break free and reclaim the All Black symbiote.
Here's a step‑by‑step walkthrough to get the From the Abyss achievement in Marvel Rivals.
How to complete the From the Abyss achievement in Marvel Rivals
The description for Marvel Rivals' From the Abyss achievement reads, “Witnessing Knull break free and reclaim the All Black in Klyntar: Celestial Husk.” Here's how to complete it:
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
1) Load into Klyntar: Celestial Husk
You’ve got two ways to access the map: use the dedicated Klyntar: Celestial Husk queue, or jump into Quick Match and hope it rotates in. For consistency, the dedicated queue is your best bet, as there's no waiting through other maps.
Also read: How to unlock Whispers in Pieces achievement in Marvel Rivals
2) Confirm your team
At hero selection, take note of your team's background. You must be on Team A (Teal background) to trigger the Knull reveal cutscene. If you’re on Team B, don’t sweat it, you can still progress other achievements like Blazing Rebirth. But for this one, Team A is essential.
3) Win the match
The Celestial Husk map cycles through three rounds - Codex, Vault, and Hand, in random order. You just need to win two out of three rounds overall to secure the match win as Team A. Focus on coordinating with your team: pick strong synergies, defend objectives, and play smart. The cutscene plays regardless of which specific round you win, just clinch the victory.
4) Watch Knull break free
The moment victory rolls in, stay until the final cutscene. That’s when you’ll see Knull shatter his restraints and reclaim the All Black symbiote. If you exit early, the achievement might not register. So, take a breather and enjoy the cinematic flourish.
Also read: All Marvel Rivals achievements and trophies explained
Tips to complete the From the Abyss achievement in Marvel Rivals
Here are some tips to consistent success in completing this achievement:
- Queue with friends: A coordinated team increases your chances of winning.
- Master meta heroes: Use characters that excel at objectives and team fights; DPS heroes can swing rounds fast.
- Adapt to rounds: Whether Codex, Vault, or Hand comes up, emphasize map awareness and swift rotations.
- Communicate: Whether for capturing objectives or supporting teammates, a stats-driven call-out helps.
Also read: All Heroic Journey achievements in Marvel Rivals
Why this achievement matters
Securing the From the Abyss achievement in Marvel Rivals isn’t just about the five points. It’s about experiencing rich story lore firsthand, and that final cinematic beat, featuring Knull’s resurgence, is genuinely iconic. It cements your place among players who’ve witnessed pivotal Marvel moments in-game.
Also read: How to get Ruined Idol Achievement in Marvel Rivals
Follow Sportskeeda for more updates:
- How to get Save the Trees! achievement in Marvel Rivals
- Marvel Rivals Season 3 balance changes
- All accessories in Marvel Rivals Season 3 and how to get them
- Marvel Rivals Season 3 Twitch Drops
- How to apply for College Perks in Marvel Rivals
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.