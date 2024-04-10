How to get Golden Pumpkin in Stardew Valley

The Golden Pumpkin in Stardew Valley is one of the rarest items in the game that you can only get during a certain date. Despite being a limited item, it sadly does not have much use in the game. You can get the Golden Pumpkin in Stardew Valley during the Spirit's Eve festival. This takes place during the fall of each year.

Stick with us farming enthusiasts as we discuss how you can obtain the rare Golden Pumpkin in Stardew Valley and what purpose it serves in this indie game.

How to obtain the Golden Pumpkin in Stardew Valley

Participate in the Spirit's Eve festival to win the Pumpkin (Image via Concerned Ape || Cozy Bird Gaming on Youtube)

As mentioned previously, the Golden Pumpkin can be obtained by participating in the Spirit's Eve festival in Stardew Valley. This event is akin to the Halloween celebrations as the villagers partaking in the Spirit's Eve will dress up as spooky creatures and celebrate a night full of festivities and spooks with one another.

Similar to the Stardew Valley Fair, this festival takes place during the fall of each year in Pelican Town. You will be able to participate in Spirit's Eve on the 27th day of the fall season from 10 pm to 11:50 pm.

You can participate in the Haunted Maze contest to bag yourself a sweet Golden Pumpkin in Stardew Valley. The maze is quite easy to navigate so you can win this competition without breaking a sweat. Also if you have a Glow Ring, make sure to equip it will help you to see better in the dark.

Just follow the maze till you come across a sign with a Question Mark. Head through the bushes to find the path to the chest that has the Golden Pumpkin.

There is another way of obtaining the Golden Pumpkin, albeit it is a bit tricky to pull off and does not guarantee one. The Artifact Trove also contains the legendary item. You can buy it from the Desert Trader, dig it up from artifact spots, or it can be obtained from supply crates on the Beach Farm.

What can the Golden Pumpkin in Stardew Valley be used for

The Golden Pumpkin makes for an excellent gift in Stardew Valley (Image via Concerned Ape || Cozy Bird Gaming on Youtube)

Despite being one of the rarest items in Stardew Valley, the Golden Pumpkin does not have much use. You can either gift it to your friends and acquaintances in the game or use it to create a Witch Hat. Alternatively, you can also sell the Pumpkin for 2500 g.

