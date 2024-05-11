How to get Halibut in Stellar Blade

Players who can't get Halibut in Stellar Blade need not worry anymore. They can find it using a very crucial and effective method as part of the 'Fish Research' Request in the PS5 exclusive. To finish the research quest and make progress through the story, they will need to follow a way and successfully get Halibut.

This article will mention all the necessary details players need to know to get Halibut in Stellar Blade.

Get Halibut in Stellar Blade using this method

Eve catching the Halibut in Stellar Blade as part of the Fish Research request (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Halibut in Stellar Blade is a large fish that players need to catch to complete the 'Fish Research' Request. Not to mention that it's also a must-have to finish Eve's overall fish collection in the game.

There are just a handful of locations where players can find Halibut. Speaking of the first option, players can go to the Clock Tower in Eidos 7 to catch Halibut in Stellar Blade. The second location is the northwestern cave in the Wasteland area.

However, the cave in Wasteland doesn't get opened until the 'A Gift for a Fishing Maniac' request is started. Hence, it's convenient for players to go to Eidos 7 instead to easily catch the Halibut.

Before heading to Eidos 7, players need to purchase fishing intel from Clyde at the Fishing Hut by the Oasis in the Great Desert. Doing so will grant Eve the ability to catch a large fish.

Eve in a still from Stellar Blade (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Once they are at the Clock Tower in Eidos 7, players need to find the fishing spot which will be underneath the tower. Players have to use the Fish Slice bait to catch the fish. Initially, they may only catch smaller fish. But after trying multiple times, they will successfully catch the Halibut.

That's pretty much everything there is to know on how players can easily get the Halibut fish in Stellar Blade.

