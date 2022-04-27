How to get a Heart of the Sun in No Man's Sky

No Man's Sky can go on forever; it doesn't have a traditional ending like other modern games. It's like a book that never ends, but there's still a story to follow in the game.

No Man's Sky is split into two paths: The Atlas Path and the Artemis Path. It's up to the player to decide if they wish to participate or ignore it entirely.

But should players decide to engage with the story, one of the story paths, the Atlas Path, involves the Heart of the Sun. It's integral to the ending. Here's where to get a Heart of the Sun in No Man's Sky.

No Man's Sky: Where to obtain a Heart of the Sun

To obtain the Heart of the Sun, it has to be crafted, which is done as players follow the Atlas Path story quest. It's intrinsically tied to completing Journey Milestones and unlocking Atlas Seed blueprints, the Heart of the Sun being one of them, by interacting with Atlas Interfaces.

After the story mission 'Awakenings,' players visit the Space Anomaly. Inside they'll speak with Polo, who can give players directions to an Atlas Station. Inside Atlas Stations are Atlas Interfaces and, in turn, Atlas Seed blueprints if players have completed a specific number of Journey Milestones. Here are the requirements for each:

Captured Nanode : 5 Milestones

: 5 Milestones Englobed Shade : 10 Milestones

: 10 Milestones Noospheric Orb : 15 Milestones

: 15 Milestones Dark Matter : 20 Milestones

: 20 Milestones Dawn's End : 25 Milestones

: 25 Milestones Photic Jade : 30 Milestones

: 30 Milestones State Phasure : 35 Milestones

: 35 Milestones Novae Reclaiment : 40 Milestones

: 40 Milestones Modified Quanta : 45 Milestones

: 45 Milestones Heart of the Sun: 50 Milestones

Now, an Atlas Seed needs to be crafted using the previous Atlas Seed. The Captured Nanode is the first Atlas Seed. For example, to craft an Englobed Shade, players should first craft a Captured Nanode and so on. Here is how the gameplay loop will unfold:

Step 1 : Complete Journey Milestones. It requires five additional Milestones to unlock the next Atlas Seed.

: Complete Journey Milestones. It requires five additional Milestones to unlock the next Atlas Seed. Step 2 : Visit an Atlas Interface and receive an Atlas Seed blueprint.

: Visit an Atlas Interface and receive an Atlas Seed blueprint. Step 3: Craft the new Atlas Seed.

Rinse and repeat. It is important to note that you cannot visit the same Atlas Interface for an Atlas Seed blueprint. It has to be a different Atlas Interface, which has never been used before. That means hopping into your starship and visiting new systems. Once you've reached 50 Milestones, you'll learn how to craft a Heart of the Sun in No Man's Sky.

