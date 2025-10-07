How to get Iron Slash 1 in Digimon Story Time Stranger?

Iron Slash 1 in Digimon Story Time Stranger is an item that you can get in the game. It can be used to obtain certain types of Digi-Eggs, which are generally used to get more Digimons. Iron Slash 1 is not something that you can easily get, however, especially during the early segments of Digimon Story Time Stranger.
Let's take a look at how you can get Iron Slash 1 in Digimon Story Time Stranger.
How to obtain Iron Slash 1 in Digimon Story Time Stranger
Iron Slash 1 can be obtained by purchasing it from the In-Between Theater. You will unlock this by defeating Raremon in the story. Keep an eye out for floating papers around the map, as this is the entrance of the In-Between Theater. Go inside and go to your right to find the Bartender, who will sell you Iron Slash 1 in Digimon Story Time Stranger.
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
You can find the In-Between Theater in the Kabukicho back alley in Shinjuku, and many other places.
Besides the Bartender, you can talk with Mirei here to access the Digifam in Digimon Story Time Stranger, where you will be able to train the Digimons that you own. Keep in mind that the In-Between Theater can only be accessed in certain areas of the various maps in the game. You won't be able to enter it at any time as you like.
How to use the Iron Slash 1 in Digimon Story Time Stranger
Iron Slash 1 can be used to craft Digi-Eggs in Vulcanusmon’s Forge. You can find him in the Factorial Town region of Iliad. You will need to progress the story for a while to get to this area, and once you do, you can interact with Vulanusmon to use his forge and craft the Digi-Eggs.
Iron Slash 1 is required to craft Digi-Egg of Sincerety and Digi-Egg of Knowledge. Besides this particular item, you will also need other materials to craft these Digi-Eggs in Digimon Story Time Stranger.
That covers everything you need to know about Iron Slash 1 in Digimon Story Time Stranger. You can check out more related guides below:
- Digimon Story Time Stranger Personality explained
- Digimon Story Time Stranger: Jogmon Ultimate Card Game (TCG) guide
- How to defeat Chaosdramon in Digimon Story Time Stranger
- Best beginner tips and tricks for Digimon Story Time Stranger
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.