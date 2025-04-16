How to get the Jack Hammer in Blue Prince

The Jack Hammer is a craftable item in Blue Prince that can help you find more rewards on a dig site. While there are no minions or enemy monsters in this indie adventure, the entire house you roam in is itself a villain of sorts, and you can beat it by solving puzzles and unearthing more secrets.

This article covers everything you must know about the Jack Hammer, from finding the right ingredients to craft it to what you can do with it.

The Jack Hammer is a perfect shovel alternative in Blue Prince

The Jack Hammer can save you time by digging faster and earn you a few extra goodies in the process (Image via Raw Fury)

There are a few spots in the Blue Prince estate where Simon can use a shovel and dig around. While you can do this with a regular shovel, the Jack Hammer is a massive improvement, and you can use it to get through the dirt in a few minutes.

The Jack Hammer is a much better and more refined version of the shovel, and it is effective for finding better loot around dig spots. The longer you keep digging, the better rewards you will receive.

How to craft the Jack Hammer

You need to collect multiple parts to craft the Jack Hammer. Here are all the required parts to craft the item and where you may find them:

Find a battery pack around the trading post , the patio , or the Workshop .

around the , the , or the . Secure a shove l from the attic or walk-in closet . Alternatively, you can purchase this item from the Commissary .

l from the or . Alternatively, you can purchase this item from the . The broken lever can be found on a crate or within the security and spare rooms.

Once you have all the parts, simply head to the Workshop to craft the Jack Hammer.

There is no telling what else you can find buried down beneath the estate in Blue Prince (Image via Raw Fury)

It is worth noting that you lose your items every day, and the game will reset everything the next morning.

If you want to keep your items for succeeding runs, you can store them in a Coat Check, which serves as your in-game locker to store all your hard-earned things.

Where to use the Jack Hammer

Here are some areas where you can use the Jack Hammer efficiently:

Courtyard

Spare Greenroom

The Foundation

If you use the tool in these areas, it won't take long for you to obtain plenty of valuable resources to help you reach room 46.

Blue Prince is available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and S, and PC. For more news related to the game, check these out:

