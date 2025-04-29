How to get Medalum in Clair Obscur Expedition 33: Location, stats, and available upgrades

The Medalum in Clair Obscur Expedition 33 is one of the best weapons that Maelle can equip. Getting this sword early for Maelle will be rewarding since it scales well and can be used during the endgame if you upgrade it to the max level. This weapon makes Maelle automatically enter her Virtuous stance when the battle starts, increasing her damage potential from the get-go. Pairing this weapon with this stance can help you inflict massive damage to enemies weak to fire.
This article will explain how to get the Medalum in Clair Obscur Expedition 33 and provide details regarding its stats and available upgrades.
Where to find the Medalum in Clair Obscur Expedition 33
There are two ways to obtain the Medalum in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33:
- Completing the Gestral Tournament as Maelle: When you reach Gestral Village towards the midpoint of Act 1 after defeating the Ultimate Sakapatate boss, you can participate in the Gestral Tournament. Here you can choose only one character to battle it out in a series of 1v1 fights, with a surprise final boss. If you complete this tournament with Maelle, you will get the Medalum weapon as a reward.
- Provoking Golgra to fight as Sciel at the Gestral Village: After completing the Gestral Tournament once, you can provoke Golgra to a fight using not character you want. If you missed the Medalum when you partook in the Gestral Tournament, you can defeat the Chef with Maelle anytime now
If you provoke the Chef as Maelle, you can defeat her and get the Medalum as a reward. However, she is a powerful boss fight requiring at least a level 40+ Maelle equipped with good weapons and the best Pictos. As such, it’s best to save her for the endgame when you start Act 3.
Medalum in Clair Obscur Expedition 33 stats and upgrades
Here are the base stats of the Medalum in Clair Obscur Expedition 33:
Here is the cost chart for upgrading this weapon to Level 33 (max level):
The Medalum in Clair Obscur Expedition 33 starts with decent B scaling in Defense and C scaling in Agility. However, this increases to S scaling in Defense and A scaling in Agility once you upgrade it to level 33.
Since you get the ability to deal double burn damage to enemies at Level 20, we recommend upgrading it to this level to get a taste of why this weapon is perfect for every Maelle build in Clair Obscur Expedition 33.
