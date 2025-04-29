  • home icon
How to get Medalum in Clair Obscur Expedition 33: Location, stats, and available upgrades

By Debamalya Mukherjee
Modified Apr 29, 2025 23:08 GMT
Maelle amidst petals in Clair Obscur Expedition 33
The Medalum in Clair Obscur Expedition 33 is Maelle's best weapon (Imagte via Kepler Interactive)

The Medalum in Clair Obscur Expedition 33 is one of the best weapons that Maelle can equip. Getting this sword early for Maelle will be rewarding since it scales well and can be used during the endgame if you upgrade it to the max level. This weapon makes Maelle automatically enter her Virtuous stance when the battle starts, increasing her damage potential from the get-go. Pairing this weapon with this stance can help you inflict massive damage to enemies weak to fire.

This article will explain how to get the Medalum in Clair Obscur Expedition 33 and provide details regarding its stats and available upgrades.

Where to find the Medalum in Clair Obscur Expedition 33

You can defeat Golgra as Maelle to get the Medalum (Image via Kepler Interactive)
You can defeat Golgra as Maelle to get the Medalum (Image via Kepler Interactive)

There are two ways to obtain the Medalum in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33:

  1. Completing the Gestral Tournament as Maelle: When you reach Gestral Village towards the midpoint of Act 1 after defeating the Ultimate Sakapatate boss, you can participate in the Gestral Tournament. Here you can choose only one character to battle it out in a series of 1v1 fights, with a surprise final boss. If you complete this tournament with Maelle, you will get the Medalum weapon as a reward.
  • Provoking Golgra to fight as Sciel at the Gestral Village: After completing the Gestral Tournament once, you can provoke Golgra to a fight using not character you want. If you missed the Medalum when you partook in the Gestral Tournament, you can defeat the Chef with Maelle anytime now
If you provoke the Chef as Maelle, you can defeat her and get the Medalum as a reward. However, she is a powerful boss fight requiring at least a level 40+ Maelle equipped with good weapons and the best Pictos. As such, it’s best to save her for the endgame when you start Act 3.

Medalum in Clair Obscur Expedition 33 stats and upgrades

Medalum stats and attributes in Clair Obscur Expedition 33 (Image via YouTube/GamerGuru || Kepler Interactive)
Medalum stats and attributes in Clair Obscur Expedition 33 (Image via YouTube/GamerGuru || Kepler Interactive)

Here are the base stats of the Medalum in Clair Obscur Expedition 33:

Base Power (Level 5)

165

Element

Physical

Defense Scaling

S

Agility Scaling

A

Level 4

Start in Virtuous Stance

Level 10

Burn applications are doubled in Virtuous Stance

Level 20

Burn damage is doubled in Virtuous Stance

Here is the cost chart for upgrading this weapon to Level 33 (max level):

Level

Required Upgrade Materials

5

1x Polished Chroma Catalyst

6

2x Polished Chroma Catalyst

7

2x Polished Chroma Catalyst

8

3x Polished Chroma Catalyst

9

3x Polished Chroma Catalyst

10

1x Resplendent Chroma Catalyst

11

1x Resplendent Chroma Catalyst

12

2x Resplendent Chroma Catalyst

13

2x Resplendent Chroma Catalyst

14

2x Resplendent Chroma Catalyst

15

3x Resplendent Chroma Catalyst

16

3x Resplendent Chroma Catalyst

17

4x Resplendent Chroma Catalyst

18

4x Resplendent Chroma Catalyst

19

5x Resplendent Chroma Catalyst

20

1x Grandiose Chroma Catalyst

21

1x Resplendent Chroma Catalyst

22

1x Resplendent Chroma Catalyst

23

1x Resplendent Chroma Catalyst

24

2x Resplendent Chroma Catalyst

25

2x Resplendent Chroma Catalyst

26

2x Resplendent Chroma Catalyst

27

3x Resplendent Chroma Catalyst

28

3x Resplendent Chroma Catalyst

29

3x Resplendent Chroma Catalyst

30

4x Resplendent Chroma Catalyst

31

4x Resplendent Chroma Catalyst

32

4x Resplendent Chroma Catalyst

33

1x Perfect Chroma Catalyst

The Medalum in Clair Obscur Expedition 33 starts with decent B scaling in Defense and C scaling in Agility. However, this increases to S scaling in Defense and A scaling in Agility once you upgrade it to level 33.

Since you get the ability to deal double burn damage to enemies at Level 20, we recommend upgrading it to this level to get a taste of why this weapon is perfect for every Maelle build in Clair Obscur Expedition 33.

Debamalya Mukherjee

Debamalya Mukherjee

Debamalya is a Gaming Writer for Sportskeeda, specializing in writing news, guides, and other features about various games. He has over five years of experience and has been following the video game and esports industry since he started playing games on his mom's Nokia 3110.

He initially began his career as an academic writer before shifting to web content writing. He has worked for various tech and gaming websites, writing gaming and tech news and guides. He loves playing action-RPG games, being an expert in Souls-like and Metroidvania games.

In his free time, Debamalya also enjoys playing drums and listening to hip-hop and heavy metal music.

More from Sportskeeda
