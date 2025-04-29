How to get Medalum in Clair Obscur Expedition 33: Location, stats, and available upgrades

The Medalum in Clair Obscur Expedition 33 is one of the best weapons that Maelle can equip. Getting this sword early for Maelle will be rewarding since it scales well and can be used during the endgame if you upgrade it to the max level. This weapon makes Maelle automatically enter her Virtuous stance when the battle starts, increasing her damage potential from the get-go. Pairing this weapon with this stance can help you inflict massive damage to enemies weak to fire.

This article will explain how to get the Medalum in Clair Obscur Expedition 33 and provide details regarding its stats and available upgrades.

Where to find the Medalum in Clair Obscur Expedition 33

You can defeat Golgra as Maelle to get the Medalum (Image via Kepler Interactive)

There are two ways to obtain the Medalum in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33:

Completing the Gestral Tournament as Maelle: When you reach Gestral Village towards the midpoint of Act 1 after defeating the Ultimate Sakapatate boss, you can participate in the Gestral Tournament. Here you can choose only one character to battle it out in a series of 1v1 fights, with a surprise final boss. If you complete this tournament with Maelle, you will get the Medalum weapon as a reward.

Provoking Golgra to fight as Sciel at the Gestral Village: After completing the Gestral Tournament once, you can provoke Golgra to a fight using not character you want. If you missed the Medalum when you partook in the Gestral Tournament, you can defeat the Chef with Maelle anytime now

If you provoke the Chef as Maelle, you can defeat her and get the Medalum as a reward. However, she is a powerful boss fight requiring at least a level 40+ Maelle equipped with good weapons and the best Pictos. As such, it’s best to save her for the endgame when you start Act 3.

Medalum in Clair Obscur Expedition 33 stats and upgrades

Medalum stats and attributes in Clair Obscur Expedition 33 (Image via YouTube/GamerGuru || Kepler Interactive)

Here are the base stats of the Medalum in Clair Obscur Expedition 33:

Base Power (Level 5) 165 Element Physical Defense Scaling S Agility Scaling A Level 4 Start in Virtuous Stance Level 10 Burn applications are doubled in Virtuous Stance Level 20 Burn damage is doubled in Virtuous Stance

Here is the cost chart for upgrading this weapon to Level 33 (max level):

Level Required Upgrade Materials 5 1x Polished Chroma Catalyst 6 2x Polished Chroma Catalyst 7 2x Polished Chroma Catalyst 8 3x Polished Chroma Catalyst 9 3x Polished Chroma Catalyst 10 1x Resplendent Chroma Catalyst 11 1x Resplendent Chroma Catalyst 12 2x Resplendent Chroma Catalyst 13 2x Resplendent Chroma Catalyst 14 2x Resplendent Chroma Catalyst 15 3x Resplendent Chroma Catalyst 16 3x Resplendent Chroma Catalyst 17 4x Resplendent Chroma Catalyst 18 4x Resplendent Chroma Catalyst 19 5x Resplendent Chroma Catalyst 20 1x Grandiose Chroma Catalyst 21 1x Resplendent Chroma Catalyst 22 1x Resplendent Chroma Catalyst 23 1x Resplendent Chroma Catalyst 24 2x Resplendent Chroma Catalyst 25 2x Resplendent Chroma Catalyst 26 2x Resplendent Chroma Catalyst 27 3x Resplendent Chroma Catalyst 28 3x Resplendent Chroma Catalyst 29 3x Resplendent Chroma Catalyst 30 4x Resplendent Chroma Catalyst 31 4x Resplendent Chroma Catalyst 32 4x Resplendent Chroma Catalyst 33 1x Perfect Chroma Catalyst

The Medalum in Clair Obscur Expedition 33 starts with decent B scaling in Defense and C scaling in Agility. However, this increases to S scaling in Defense and A scaling in Agility once you upgrade it to level 33.

Since you get the ability to deal double burn damage to enemies at Level 20, we recommend upgrading it to this level to get a taste of why this weapon is perfect for every Maelle build in Clair Obscur Expedition 33.

