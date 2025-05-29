How to get Merlin’s Thorn spell in Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon

The Merlin’s Thorn spell in Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon is a solid offensive spell that works great in tough fights. It gives you a light and heavy casting option, wherein the light cast fires a single homing projectile and the heavy cast fires up to seven weaker ones back-to-back. It's simple to use but effective when things get rough.

Here’s where to find the Merlin’s Thorn spell in Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon.

Where to find Merlin’s Thorn spell in Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon

Castaways' cave whereabouts (Image via Awaken Realms || YouTube/@Internet Tomato)

Head to the Horns of the South, then go toward the eastern shoreline. There, you’ll see a giant statue holding up a cliff — that’s your landmark. Underneath this cliff is the Castaways’ cave, and that’s where the spell is hidden.

This is also the same cave tied to The Last Voyage quest, so if you’re doing that, you’re already on the right track.

Inside the Castaways’ cave

Once you enter the cave, move forward past the boats. Continue through the tunnel until you come to a split. When you reach the fork, head left; the path will be marked in torches. Continue down this path until you reach a dark section. It's easy to lose sight of what you're looking for in this section.

Just stay close to the left-hand wall as you walk forward. After a bit, you’ll spot a chest tucked into the shadows near the cliff, hugging the wall. Open the chest using a lockpick; Merlin’s Thorn is inside, along with some coins.

Stats of Merlin’s Thorn spell in Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon

Light Cast

Type: Homing projectile

Damage: 48–56

Mana Cost: 21

Fires one homing magic projectile at a target

Heavy Cast

Type: Projectile burst

Damage: 151–176 total

Mana Cost: 42

Charges and releases up to seven smaller projectiles in a quick burst

That's all for now on obtaining Merlin’s Thorn spell in Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon.

