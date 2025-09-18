How to get Pimpillo in Hollow Knight Silksong

Pimpillo in Hollow Knight Silksong is a red tool that you can craft to deal a lot of damage to enemies. Unlike the basic attacks, this item has an area-of-effect blast, which is great for both attacking enemies and farming resources like Rosaries. Finding Pimpillo could be challenging as it's hidden in one of the sections in Greymoor.

On that note, here's everything you need to know about Pimpillo in Hollow Knight Silksong.

How to obtain and use Pimpillo in Hollow Knight Silksong

To craft Pimpillo in Hollow Knight Silksong, you first need Craftmetal, which you can buy for 60 Rosaries from Pebb in the Moss Grotto location. Once you have it, go to Greymoor and start going left from Halfway Home. Continue going upwards until you find Yarnaby’s home, and then push further into the left alcove. You can ignore any enemies that you encounter on the way.

Pimpillo's location in Hollow Knight Silksong (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Team Cherry)

Once you reach the dead end, you will find that the way upward is blocked by vines. Do note that you can only proceed further if you have the Cling Grip (wall jump) ability unlocked. Use the wall jump to climb and cut the vines, and enter the final area.

There you'll find a table that allows you to craft Pimpillo. Stand close to it and press Inspect, and you will be able to craft the tool using Craftmetal.

Pimpillo in inventory (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Team Cherry)

Note that unlocking it doesn't automatically equip it. You need to do so manually while resting on a bench. The Pimpillo functions as a throwable explosive pouch. It bursts on impact or ignites after a short fuse, dealing a lot of damage in an area. You can hold up to three charges at once. It's one of the best tools to carry in Hollow Knight Silksong.

That's everything you need to know about Pimpillo in Hollow Knight Silksong.

