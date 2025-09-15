How to defeat Father of the Flame in Hollow Knight Silksong: Location, tips and tricks, and more

Wisp Thicket in Hollow Knight Silksong is an area near Greymoor that is packed with various puzzles and hidden passages. While playing as Hornet, you will want to thoroughly explore this intriguing chamber of Pharloom, which will lead you to Father of the Flame. He is an optional boss who is worth defeating to unlock a special tool called the Wisp Lantern.

Although Father of the Flame has simple attack patterns, it will still test your dodge and pogo skill. Besides, reaching the boss arena can be challenging without unlocking the Faydown Cloak, which lets you perform double jumps. This article further discusses everything you need to reach and defeat the Father of the Flame in Hollow Knight Silksong.

Father of the Flame in Hollow Knight Silksong: Location and attacks

Father of the Flame location

Father of the Flame is located in Wisp Thicket (Image via Team Cherry/ xGarbett)

As mentioned, this Hollow Knight Silksong boss spawns in the Wisp Thicket. Hornet can access the area midway through Act 2, as it requires unlocking the Faydown Cloak. The tool unlocks the double jump ability that allows you to quickly climb the tall walls leading to Wisp Thicket without losing much health to the cold winds. The Faydown Cloak can be found at the top of Mount Fay.

If you have reached the entrance of Wisp Thicket, take a rest on the bench first to save a checkpoint. Next, head to the far left side of the area. You will soon come across an open chamber, where Hornet encounters the Father of the Flame boss.

Also read: All Crafting Kit locations in Hollow Knight Silksong

Understanding Father of the Flame’s attacks

Father of the Flame is a stationary target (Image via Team Cherry/ xGarbett)

Father of the Flame in Hollow Knight Silksong is a stationary boss with two phases. He shoots fireballs and spawns lanterns on his branches. Destroying the lanterns will expose his vulnerable spot.

Phase 1

Attacking the boss during the first phase is futile, as he doesn’t take any damage. However, he can shoot fireballs that seek out Hornet. You can quickly dodge them while breaking the burning lanterns on the branches. Destroying all four lanterns will trigger the second phase.

Phase 2

You have now successfully exposed Father of the Flame’s burning heart, which is the only spot where Hornet can deal damage. However, it periodically shoots out a barrage of flames. The fireball no longer latches to a target, so you should be able to dodge it with proper timing. You get a solid six to seven seconds of damage window before evading the attack.

Tips and tricks to defeat Father of the Flame in Hollow Knight Silksong

Equip Magma Bell to resist Fire damage (Image via Team Cherry)

Here are some general tips and tricks to aid you in the battle:

You must hone your pogo skills to quickly shatter the burning lanterns during the first phase. Bounce on the red balloon to reach the top branches.

We recommend using the Reaper Crest on Hornet for this fight, as it helps with the pogo movement. You can easily strike the lantern several times with this adjustment.

on Hornet for this fight, as it helps with the pogo movement. You can easily strike the lantern several times with this adjustment. Since Father of the Flame in Silksong relies solely on fireball attacks, consider using the Magma tool to reduce the incoming damage.

to reduce the incoming damage. Additionally, equip the Flintslate and Pollip Pouch tools for the second phase. Flintslate boosts your needle’s base damage, while Pollip Pouch applies poison on the target. The combination will quickly shatter the heart.

for the second phase. Flintslate boosts your needle’s base damage, while Pollip Pouch applies poison on the target. The combination will quickly shatter the heart. The Voltvessels is another powerful tool for the encounter, given the enemy is stationary. Just set the charge below the boss. The projectile will easily reach his heart and explode on impact.

