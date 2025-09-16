How to obtain Voltvessels in Hollow Knight Silksong

Voltvessels in Hollow Knight Silksong is one of the best red tools that you can find in the game. Like many other powerful tools, it is hidden behind a really tricky platforming sequence and a mandatory mini-boss fight. For new players, finding it could be really confusing.

To make things simple, here's everything you need to know about the Voltvessels in Hollow Knight Silksong.

How to get and use the Voltvessels in Hollow Knight Silksong

The Voltvessels can be found in the Memorium area of the game, but they're not that simple to unlock. First, save your progress at the bench in Memorium. From there, keep going to the right and jump over the Marrowmow enemy.

Once you enter the next section, start climbing upwards. You can ignore all the enemies along the way. Keep going up until you find the flowers that you can climb with Silksong's pogo jump mechanic, then enter the section on the left side. There, you will find a lot of spikes above you.

Keep going left in the water until you find another flower that you can climb. Keep going up, and you will find a breakable ceiling covered with red spikes. Break it and climb further until you find a glass wall on the right side. Break that wall and keep going right.

Finally, you will encounter two mini-bosses who are quite simple to defeat. Once you kill them, a container will open, which contains the Voltvessels tool.

How to use

Voltvessels in Hollow Knight Silksong (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Team Cherry)

First, equip the Voltvessels in Hollow Knight Silksong while resting on a bench. When used, Hornet throws a charged spear that plants itself in the ground and releases electricity. Use it against bulky and slow enemies, as they won't be able to leave the electric field of the Voltvessels quickly. Do note that this tool is not that effective against main bosses, as many of them can avoid the attack.

That's everything you need to know about the Voltvessels in Hollow Knight Silksong.

