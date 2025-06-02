How to get Replenished Sacred Flasks achievement in Elden Ring Nightreign

Getting the Replenished Sacred Flasks achievement in Elden Ring Nightreign requires you to collect a great number of flask charges during an expedition. However, the trophy description doesn't reveal the exact count. The flask charges can be increased from the churches, and you must plan your expedition route efficiently to obtain the required amount of flasks.

Ad

Here are more details about obtaining the Replenished Sacred Flasks achievement in Elden Ring Nightreign.

How many flask charges are needed for the Replenished Sacred Flasks achievement in Elden Ring Nightreign?

Collect the flask charges from the churches (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || FromSoftware)

While you start an expedition with three flask charges, you can increase the count by visiting the churches in Limveld. Notably, one church increases the number by one, so you need to move fast and interact with the churches scattered around the map.

Ad

Trending

Notably, getting the Replenished Sacred Flasks achievement in Nightreign requires you to have seven charges on your sacred flask. As there are usually four churches available on the map, you need to visit all four to reach the required number.

However, it also works if you can collect from three churches to reach the flask charges of six. That's because you get an additional flask charge by surviving day two's boss battle.

Ad

Also read: All Nightreign achievements and how to unlock them

Defeating the Nightlords can be easy with a high number of flask charges (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || FromSoftware)

Having more than six flask charges is essential during an expedition in Nightreign, as the final battle against the Nightlord can be extremely difficult. If you die after taking great damage from the boss, you are in a near-death stage, where your teammates have to revive you.

Ad

So, it's not ideal to become a burden to your teammates when the Nightlord is implementing relentless attacks. Furthermore, if you reach the near-death state multiple times, reviving takes more time and risk.

Thus, a high number of flask charges and healing proficiently can be beneficial for conquering the expeditions.

This covers the method to acquire the Replenished Sacred Flasks achievement in Elden Ring Nightreign.

Check out more Elden Ring Nightreign news updates:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Debayan Saha Debayan is a gaming journalist and he specializes in League of Legends content but also pens game reviews for the website.

His fascination with video games began with the Fable series and to this day, he occasionally takes nostalgic strolls around the idyllic Oakvale village. If given a chance to inhabit a game world, he would eagerly jump into Cyberpunk 2077’s Night City and its neon-drenched streets.

Debayan is a big fan of T1's League of Legends team and Danish CS pro Nicolai “dev1ce” Reedtz. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.