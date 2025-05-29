How to get Seashells in Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon

By Rishi Pallav
Modified May 29, 2025 19:01 GMT
A guide to obtain Seashells in Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon (Image via Awaken Realm)
Seashells in Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon are needed during Alissa’s “My Fair Lady” quest — one of the follow-up tasks after you clear out the manor she’s interested in. While the other items on her list (like the gloves and the nobleman’s clothing) are easy to track down, the Seashells may perplex you if you haven’t come across them before.

Here are a few places you can look for Seashells in Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon.

Locating Seashells in Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon

Check out the red dots for Seashells in Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon (Image via Awaken Realms // Youtube@Internet Tomato)
In Avalon, you won’t find Seashells lying around the shore or floating in the sea. Even though the item sounds like something you’d collect from the beach, that’s not the case in this game. The only reliable way to get Seashells here is by killing Drowners and undead enemies near water. These enemies are the only ones that carry the item.

Don’t waste time checking every part of the coastline. Instead, head toward areas where these types of enemies spawn near shallow waters. When you defeat them, check their bodies — the Seashells will be part of their loot.

Good location to try: Sunken Village

One of the best spots to get Seashells is around Sunken Village. It’s right next to another beach zone where the same kind of enemies roam. These undead will appear near the water’s edge. If there are no enemies around when you arrive, rest, and come back later — they respawn after some in-game time passes. You only need to kill a few to get what you need for the quest.

What to do after getting the Seashells

Once you’ve obtained the Seashells, the rest of Alissa’s request is quite straightforward. Silk gloves and the nobleman’s doublet can be picked up by checking crates under the stairs in the Castle or by looting random enemy drops. Unlike Seashells, these items aren’t tied to specific locations.

