How to get Seashells in Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon

Seashells in Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon are needed during Alissa’s “My Fair Lady” quest — one of the follow-up tasks after you clear out the manor she’s interested in. While the other items on her list (like the gloves and the nobleman’s clothing) are easy to track down, the Seashells may perplex you if you haven’t come across them before.

Ad

Here are a few places you can look for Seashells in Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon.

Locating Seashells in Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon

Check out the red dots for Seashells in Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon (Image via Awaken Realms // Youtube@Internet Tomato)

In Avalon, you won’t find Seashells lying around the shore or floating in the sea. Even though the item sounds like something you’d collect from the beach, that’s not the case in this game. The only reliable way to get Seashells here is by killing Drowners and undead enemies near water. These enemies are the only ones that carry the item.

Ad

Trending

Don’t waste time checking every part of the coastline. Instead, head toward areas where these types of enemies spawn near shallow waters. When you defeat them, check their bodies — the Seashells will be part of their loot.

Good location to try: Sunken Village

One of the best spots to get Seashells is around Sunken Village. It’s right next to another beach zone where the same kind of enemies roam. These undead will appear near the water’s edge. If there are no enemies around when you arrive, rest, and come back later — they respawn after some in-game time passes. You only need to kill a few to get what you need for the quest.

Ad

Read also: How to get Rumpolt’s Revenge spell in Tainted Grail The Fall of Avalon

What to do after getting the Seashells

Once you’ve obtained the Seashells, the rest of Alissa’s request is quite straightforward. Silk gloves and the nobleman’s doublet can be picked up by checking crates under the stairs in the Castle or by looting random enemy drops. Unlike Seashells, these items aren’t tied to specific locations.

Ad

Explore more game news and updates from Sportskeeda below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishi Pallav Rishi is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda. With a background in civil engineering, his passion for gaming and technology began with his childhood memories of playing Snow Bros. with his father. During his college years, he juggled late-night tech reviews with playing titles like FIFA, Counter-Strike, and Valorant, even competing in tournaments for these games.



When he’s not diving into the gaming world, Rishi enjoys strumming his guitar, blending his love for music with his creative pursuits. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.