How to get secret Genshin Impact achievement "The Tome of Taliesin"

The Tome of Taliesin is a secret achievement in Genshin Impact's Chasm that players can obtain only after completing certain quests and a hidden task.

With such a long pre-requisite quest, many Travelers might have missed this achievement, which rewards five Primogems.

A lot of requirements are needed to get this achievement, and this article will list all the necessary tasks that players need to do to obtain it.

However, before starting, players should make sure they can access the latest Archon Quest 'Requiem of the Echoing Depths' as it is also a condition that needs to be completed.

What to do to obtain 'The Tome of Taliesin' hidden achievement in Genshin Impact

The Tome of Taliesin is a secret achievement in Genshin Impact surrounding a certain bard called Taliesin in The Chasm. Players can find him in the camp southeast of The Glowing Narrows.

Before approaching him, gamers should complete the following quests and tasks:

Surreptitious Seven-Star Seal Sundering World Quest Perils in the Dark World Quest Wherefore Did the Spiritstone Descend? World Quest Dimming Mushroom's Call for Help World Quest A Company Vanishing Into the Deep World Quest Requiem of the Echoing Depths Archon Quest Collect all 9 Orbs of the Blue Depths

1) Surreptitious Seven-Star Seal Sundering World Quest

Genshin Impact's The Surreptitious Sever-Star Seal Sundering is the second part of The Chasm Delvers quest chain.

Players need to destroy five Bedrock Keys on the surface of The Chasm to unlock the underground mine.

Players will know they have completed this quest after obtaining the achievement 'When the Seal Is Broken.'

2) Perils in the Dark World Quest

This quest is the fifth part of The Chasm Delvers quest chain in The Chasm. Players are given the task of ringing two bells in the underground mine to disperse the dark fog in the middle of the cave.

Once the fog disappears, two Abyss Lector will emerge. Travelers need to defeat them to obtain the Curious Cube item to continue their journey.

3) Wherefore Did the Spiritstone Descend? World Quest

Wherefore Did the Spiritstone Descend? is a continuation of the previous Perils in the Dark quest, which means it is the sixth part of The Chasm Delvers quest chain. Players can follow the navigation and talk with Zhiqiong to go further into the underground mine.

The task given during this quest is to purify the large crystal by staying near five mechanisms while equipping the Lumenstone Adjuvant gadget. The quest will end once players defeat Ruin Serpent and report to Muning.

4) Dimming Mushroom's Call for Help World Quest

Genshin Impact players can approach Xamaran, a giant mushroom in the southern area of The Glowing Narrows of the underground mine, to start this quest. However, this area is only accessible after they complete the Perils in the Dark World Quest.

Xamaran requests a lot of help from Travelers, ranging from getting the energy of the Lumenstone Adjuvant gadget to clearing the Dark Mud near the area.

Players will gain the secret achievement of "The Mushroom That Asks Too Much" once this quest ends.

5) A Company Vanishing Into the Deep World Quest

Genshin Impact players will find a team of Fatuis led by Anton in the tunnels west of The Chasm: Main Mining Area's southern waypoint. During the quest, they will need to provide some food to the Fatui and go to the supply station to look for clues after Anton's request.

There are also a few fights that players need to participate in. Their opponents will include the incoming Fatui from a different squad than Anton and the Treasure Hoarders at the supply station.

6) Requiem of the Echoing Depths Archon Quest

The fourth act of Chapter II of Archon Quests in Genshin Impact is the Requiem of the Echoing Depths. The storyline involves the Traveler, Paimon, and Dainsleif in The Chasm.

To avoid blockages from continuing the story, players must complete The Heavenly Stone's Debris in The Chasm Delvers quest chain. The said Archon Quest requires entrance to the Nameless Ruins in the underground mine.

7) Collect all 9 Orbs of the Blue Depths

The last requirement to obtaining the achievement of 'The Tome of Taliesin' is by finding 9 Orbs of the Blue Depths in Genshin Impact.

These orbs can be used to unlock the gate in the Nameless Ruins, which gives players a Luxurious, Precious, Exquisite Chest, and a hidden achievement called 'Crede Tenebrae.'

Once players have completed all the quests and tasks above, they can approach Taliesin in the camp. They should exhaust all the dialogue options until they receive the "Sorry, I'm a little dizzy at the moment" line from him.

After that, players should wait until the next daily reset and talk to Taliesin again to obtain a manuscript and the 'The Tome of Taliesin' hidden achievement in Genshin Impact.

