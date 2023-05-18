How to get the Time Armor set in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom doesn’t hide the Time Armor set behind Amiibo unlocks. While it is possible to unlock the equipment of the Hero of Time this way, from the classic Ocarina of Time title, that’s not the only way to get this set of gear in Link’s latest adventure. There are hints throughout the game on where to find it, but if you don’t want to do all of that work, you can skip the detective work and just show up where the gear drops.

If you’re interested in completing the Time Armor set, with the Tunic of Time, Trousers of Time, and Cap of Time, it’s not incredibly difficult in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. If you hunger for nostalgia, here’s where you can find this gear.

Where to find the Time Armor set in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

One way to unlock the Time Armor set in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom is to just repeatedly use the Ocarina of Time Amiibo. It’s not a guaranteed drop, and it did not drop for me in the game after several tries. If you don’t want to wait on an RNG drop, you can just go hunt down this gear across Hyrule.

If you’ve already got access to the Chasm, you can unlock the Tunic of Time in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. It’s one part of the Time Armor set and will take some exploration. Bring Gloom Resistance if possible, because it’s dangerous down there.

From the Lindor’s Brow Skyview Tower, you can travel down into the Chasm, where you’ll want to look out for Tikanur Lightroot at [-2529, 1170, -0623]. Head east of there, until you enter the Lindor Canyon Mine. The Tunic of Time is at coordinates [-2003, 1310, -0715], and there’s a staircase leading up to a structure. It’s a pretty easy one to spot, just beware of the Gloom.

You can also find the Cap of Time from the same Chasm entrance. Once again, you want to find the Tikanaur Lightroot in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom for this part of the Time Armor set.

You may need to bring some Zonai Devices to get around faster because it’s a long trek from here. Unless you’ve already done significant exploration of the chasm, you’ll start at the Tikanur Lightroot. Travel Northwest, using your Zonai technology to climb the cliffs that you encounter if needed in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

The chest itself is near a waterfall of lava at Sturdnida Lavafalls. Without armor like the Flamebreaker, you’re going to immediately take damage. You’ll want to scale the nearby root, so you have a great vantage point and paraglide your way right to the chest on a tall rocky pillar.

Conversely, if you’ve already explored deeply, you can teleport to Nupisoyuat Lightroot, and head southeast to the Lavafalls. That will make the trip so much faster, provided you have already been there before.

Finally, there is the Trousers of Time in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom’s Time Armor set. Once again, we descend into the Chasm, but this time from Gerudo Highlands Skyview Tower.

From here, descend into the Gerudo Summit Chasm, and bring some light to the darkness. Whether you have armor to do this, or use Brightbloom, do this, and from the chasm icon on the map, you’ll head due southeast. You could also use the Hyrule Ridge Chasm and travel south after getting underground.

You’ll see a set of ruins, and the chest for the final Time Armor set can be found at [-4181, -0702, -1121]. Like the Tunic, it’ll be in an open structure that has a staircase leading to it. You can find these in any order in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, but it’s worth having if you love Ocarina of Time.

There’s one last way, though. You can get the Time Armor set after unlocking the Tunic from scanning the Amiibo, head to the Bargainer Statue, and trade 400 Poes for each of the other pieces, but that can be quite expensive.

After one of these methods, you will have successfully unlocked the costume from Ocarina of Time for The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

