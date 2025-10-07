How to get Venusmon in Digimon Story Time Stranger

By Akash Das
Published Oct 07, 2025 08:20 GMT
Guide to unlock Venusmon in Digimon Story Time Stranger (Image via Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc | CGInferno on Youtube)

Venusmon in Digimon Story Time Stranger is one of the most fascinating and divine Digimons players can encounter. As a Vaccine-type Mega Deity, Venusmon is a symbol of love, purity, and renewal. This celestial Digimon belongs to the Olympos XII, a pantheon of powerful beings that govern different forces in the digital realm.

Accompanied by her two loyal friends, Olive the bird and Hotan the scallop, Venusmon carries herself with grace and warmth. Her attacks are as elegant as they are effective – LOVE YOU can render enemies unconscious with a single kiss, while Peace Fantasia, channeled through Olive, can calm even the fiercest opponents.

Read on to learn more about how to unlock Venusmon in Digimon Story Time Stranger.

How to Digivolve Venusmon in Digimon Story Time Stranger

To obtain Venusmon in Digimon Story Time Stranger, players must evolve her from one of two Digimons:

  • Taomon
  • Piximon

Both evolution paths are equally viable, so your choice will depend on your current team composition and available Digimons.

To unlock Venusmon in Digimon Story Time Stranger, you must evolve her from Taomon or Piximon (Image via Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc | CGInferno on Youtube)

Regardless of the path you select, the following base requirements must be met to trigger Venusmon’s Digivolution:

  • Agent Rank: 7
  • SP: 1170
  • SPI: 2040

Keep in mind that Venusmon cannot be obtained using the scan feature. Instead, you must raise and evolve a compatible Digimon through the right evolutionary path. Starting from a Rookie-level Digimon and nurturing it through the necessary stages is the only way to witness Venusmon’s transformation firsthand.

Evolution chart for Venusmon in Digimon Story Time Stranger

Here's the Digivolution chart for Venusmon:

Using Taomon

  • Punimon > Nyaromon > Lunamon > Garurumon > Taomon > Venusmon
  • Punimon > Tsunomon > Gabumon > Garurumon > Taomon > Venusmon
  • Dodomon > Wanyamon > Tapirmon > Garurumon > Taomon > Venusmon
  • Pabumon > Tanemon > Palmon > Woodmon > Taomon > Venusmon
  • Pabumon > Tanemon > Mushroomon > Woodmon > Taomon > Venusmon
  • Pabumon > Tanemon > Floramon > Woodmon > Taomon > Venusmon
  • Punimon > Tsunomon > Gabumon > Kyubimon > Taomon > Venusmon
  • Dodomon > Wanyamon > Tapirmon > Kyubimon > Taomon > Venusmon
  • Dodomon > Wanyamon > Renamon > Kyubimon > Taomon > Venusmon
Venusmon stats overview (Image via Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc | CGInferno on Youtube)

Using Piximon

  • Poyomon > Bukamon > Kamemon > Shellmon > Piximon > Venusmon
  • Poyomon > Bukamon > Crabmon > Shellmon > Piximon > Venusmon
  • Poyomon > Bakumon > Syakomon > Shellmon > Piximon > Venusmon
  • Dodomon > Wanyamon > Bearmon > Mojyamon > Piximon > Venusmon
  • Poyomon > Bukamon > Gomamon > Mojyamon > Piximon > Venusmon
  • Pabumon > Tanemon > Palmon > Mojyamon > Piximon > Venusmon
  • Poyomon > Tokomon > Terriermon > Piximon > Venusmon
  • Punimon > Nyaromon > Lunamon > Sorcermon > Piximon > Venusmon
  • Poyomon > Bukamon > Kamemon > Sorcermon > Piximon > Venusmon
  • Punimon > Nyaromon > Kudamon > Sorcermon > Piximon > Venusmon

Each of these evolution lines offers a different journey to Venusmon, making the process deeply rewarding for players who enjoy nurturing their Digimon from their humble beginnings to divine ascension. Since Venusmon is a final-stage Mega Digimon, she has no further evolution.

