How to get Wreath of Purity in Hollow Knight Silksong

Equipping the Wreath of Purity in Hollow Knight Silksong will allow you to resist the Muckmaggots that stick to your character and drain her health bar over time. What’s worse is that the swamp creatures are an environmental hazard that you cannot get rid of. The tool protects you for a few seconds, which should be enough to traverse through Bilewater.

Fortunately, this swampy area is optional, and it would be wise to avoid it. However, if you want to reach Act 3, consider picking up the Wreath of Purity in Hollow Knight Silksong.

How to obtain Wreath of Purity in Hollow Knight Silksong

The Wreath of Purity tool in Hollow Knight Silksong can be found in the Purified Ducts area, which becomes accessible upon reaching Act 2. To reach the location, however, Hornet needs the double jump ability. It is granted by the Faydown Cloak, the one you pick up from Mount Fay.

Located deep within the Purified Ducts (Image via Team Cherry/ Henrogue)

Once you have the essentials, proceed to the Memorium in Citadel. Find the bench and rest on it first to save a checkpoint. Now, head right from your location until you reach a dead end. Look around to find the hidden duct on the roof. You have to jump through it and take the closest path to the right.

The passage leads to a breakable wall, which can be reached using a combination of double jumps and wall-bouncing. You enter the Purified Ducts after breaking open the passage. You must fight through the enemies to reach the platform where the Wreath of Purity is located. Use the swift steps to jump from one ledge to the other, avoiding the dangling vines.

How to use the Wreath of Purity in Hollow Knight Silksong

Repel Muckmaggots with Wreath of Purity (Image via Team Cherry/ Henrogue)

As specified, Wreath of Purity is a certified counter for the Muckmaggots infestation in Bilewater. The tool successfully repels the bugs but depletes upon use. The bar on the top left corner of the screen denotes its durability. You can repair the tool by tapping on the rest button next to a bench.

You can learn about the tool's effect and repairability from its description:

"Fragile band woven of reed and leaf, crafted to repel Muckmaggots. If broken, the wreath will be repaired while resting at a bench."

The Wreath of Purity makes traversing in Bilewater a breeze. Use this opportunity to reach the top segment of the map, called Bilehaven. There should be a boss fight and a trap bench in the vicinity.

