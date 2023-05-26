How to get the Zonaite armor set in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom has a lot to offer. From a vast, well-designed open world to an exciting and immersive storyline, it is jam-packed for you to spend countless hours. It also has interesting mechanics that make your journey easier through the vast spans of Hyrule and assist you in fighting against the evils inhabiting it. One such notable inclusion is Zonaite equipment.

However, using Zonaite equipment in the game requires using Zonaite batteries. Every time you use a weapon or a vehicle, it loses charge. Fortunately, there is an armor set called the Zonaite armor, which, when equipped, effectively reduces the energy cost by half in such cases.

Like other armor sets in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, this one also has three parts. The path to each is rather complex, but this article will tell you where and how you can find each of them easily.

Location of the Zonaite Waistguard in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

1) You want to launch out of the Sahasra Slope Skyview Tower and glide to the North Necluda Sky Archipelago.

2) From there, use a Zonai flying device to fly to the large island higher up in the sky. You will need a fair amount of energy to fly to the top, so it is recommended that you use the flying vehicle to get to the first level.

3) After that, you can activate a set of updrafts by interacting with the Shrine-like switch, which you can ride using your glider to reach the topmost level.

4) Over here, you will see a hole, which you have to dive through, that is filled with lasers. It would be best to have your Glide armor equipped to alternate between levitating and diving.

5) Once you reach the bottom, you will see a pool of lava in front of you and a wall. You have to throw an Ice Fruit in front of the wall, jump on the rock and use Ascend on the ceiling above to access the chest with the Zonaite Waistguard.

Location of the Zonaite Helm in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

1) Start from Lindor's Brow Skyview Tower in the northwest of Central Hyrule. From there, you must land on Courage Island near the Taunhiy Shrine.

2) Once there, you need to drain the water from the lake using the Shrine-like switch. You will find a lot of fish you can collect as you head to the island's south side. Stop when you see the tower pointing light at a cave and make your way to it.

4) Beat the Zonai bot in front of the entrance and shoot a bomb arrow at the rocks blocking the access to the cave and glide through it.

5) Inside is a puzzle you must solve, which involves creating a loop of light reflections with mirrors. Pick the first mirror before you and point it to the southwest using Ultrahand. Jump across and use your glider to reach the next piece of rock.

6) For the third mirror, you will need to shoot the light toward the room and glide to it. Kill the big Zonai bot over there using a bomb arrow and collect the Mirror Shield it spawns.

7) Equip the shield and point it to the yellow-orange highlighted part to complete the puzzle. Go near the light (now green) and use Ascend to collect the Zonaite Helm.

Location of the Zonaite Shin Guards in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

1) For the final part of the Zonaite armor set in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, you must start from the Ulri Mountain Skyview Tower. Glide from there to reach the Sokkala Sky Archipelago.

2) You will see a Zonaite flying device and extra batteries. Equip them and use the device to ride to the first among the cluster of islands you see to your east.

3) This Island will have another Shrine-like ring, which you must interact with to activate the launchers on this set of islands. This island also has the Gikaku Shrine, which you should activate to ensure you can fast-travel to this place if you fall from the sky.

4) Hop onto the launcher to get to the next level. Over here, rotate the launcher to face the next island. For this one, you want to land on the Zonai device that is suspended mid-air, attach a rocket, and get it out of your way.

5) On this level, you need to point the launcher to the hole in the ball (similar to the one you enter for the Jirutagumac Shrine in The Legend of Zelda Tears of The Kingdom). Now use Ultrahand to place one of the blocks of rock onto the launcher to send it through the hole in the sphere. After that, launch yourself into it as well.

6) Once inside, put the block on the switch to activate the ball's spinning. Then climb on one of the towers and use Ascend to get outside. Glide around it to find another hole in the ball and enter it. In the middle, you will find the Zonaite Shin Guards in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

Despite being one of the most complex journeys you must make to get a complete armor set (besides maybe the Froggy armor set) in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, you can quickly get it by following this guide.

