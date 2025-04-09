How to grow plants in Inzoi

In Inzoi, Zois are driven by ambitions that shape their behavior and goals. This gives them a human-like personality and makes the gameplay more engaging. One of these ambitions is to be a "Plant Lover," which is in the category of Harmony & Peace. Gardening can help fulfill your Zoi's ambition and assist in other skills like cooking, where you can grow fruits and vegetables required to prepare some dishes.

Here's how you can grow plants in your playthrough.

Maintaining a garden in Inzoi

Water your plants daily to keep them healthy (Image via KRAFTON || YouTube/@How_To_Sims)

There is a lot of flexibility when it comes to gardening. You can have indoor plants or a big garden in the backyard. You can also have plants framing the entrance to your house, depending on your taste. If you're starting an outdoor garden, you can also add benches and BBQ grills to make the area more aesthetic.

The only plants that grow in the game are "Growing Plants," which can be found in the build menu — the fourth icon on the bottom right. Other plants like flowerpots and decorative flowers cannot grow but still have to be watered to be kept fresh.

Whatever your reason or preferred style to grow plants, here's how you can start gardening:

Go to the Build Mode, select the plant you want from the "Growing Plants" section, and place it where it is suitable.

Water them daily for a couple of days until they mature fully.

Depending on your in-game day length setting, the time to sprout may vary. For quicker results, try lowering day length,

How to harvest crops

You can find crop seedlings in the "Growing Plants" section, which are seeds of fruits and vegetables you can grow and harvest. Some seedlings you can plant include lettuce, carrot, tomato, potato, corn, eggplant, and bell pepper. There are also fruits available to plant like apple, blueberry, and orange.

Click on the seedling you want and place it in your garden. Water and fertilize them daily by clicking on them when prompted. Your plant will mature in a few in-game days.

Once they're ripe, they're ready to be picked. Click on the plant and select the "Harvest" option. If that isn't available yet, your crops still need time to mature. Once harvested, put them in your bag, place them in the kitchen, or clean them.

