How GTA set a benchmark for open-world gaming

Open world gaming existed before GTA, but GTA 3 set a benchmark for every game to follow.

Many companies followed the footsteps of Rockstar Games to make open-world games.

The open-world that GTA 5 offers. Image: YouTube.

GTA players are often mystified after discovering the things they can do in the game. The open-world that the GTA franchise offers is a perfect blend of virtual life and real-life similarities

The GTA franchise has inspired a countless number of open-world games around the world.

History of open-world gaming and GTA

Open-world gaming refers to a video game where you can navigate freely and do whatever you want. Some players get tired of completing missions after missions and want to do something different. Thus, open-world gaming was introduced in order to remove the mundane and redundant aspects of video games.

Skydiving in GTA 5. Image: YouTube.

From playing tennis and golf to skydiving, there are numerous activities that you can do in GTA 5. These activities do not affect the storyline of the game but give the players the opportunity to do something different.

Benchmark set by GTA 3

It is true that open-world games existed way before GTA, but it has to be accepted that GTA 3 was the first game that set a benchmark in open-world gaming. Back in 2001, when Rockstar Games released the game, it was accepted with open hands.

The GTA 3 map that was offered to players, way back in 2001. Image: Steam Community.

GTA 3 introduced a map that was considered really huge at that time and a mini-map along with it to help the players navigate. Now, with the introduction of GTA Online and other popular open-world games, GTA 3 would not seem like much, but players of that time were absolutely amazed by it.

This was how video game companies were inspired by Rockstar Games to release games that offered an open world for the players to explore.