How to hear General Okoye's message in Marvel Rivals

General Okoye's message in Marvel Rivals is tied to an in-game achievement titled Shero of Wakanda. As seen in the achievements tab under the Chronoverse Saga list, Shero of Wakanda requires players to listen to a particular message on the Intergalactic Empire of Wakanda map in NetEase Games' popular hero shooter.

This article will go over how players can hear General Okoye's message in Marvel Rivals and obtain the Shero of Wakanda achievement.

Where to find General Okoye's message in Marvel Rivals

To find General Okoye's message in Marvel Rivals, head to the Intergalactic Empire of Wakanda map, specifically the Birnin T'Challa variant, which features the Domination game mode. This mode features three separate segments; keep an eye out for the Warrior Falls stage.

Listening to General Okoye's message in the Birnin T'Challa map (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || NetEase Games)

Follow these steps to find General Okoye's message in Marvel Rivals:

Boot up the game from your preferred launcher.

Head to Casual match and stay on the lookout for the Birnin T'Challa map and the Warrior Falls stage.

map and the stage. As soon as you enter the map, look behind to locate General Okoye's armor.

armor. Head up close to the armor and press the keybind highlighted to listen to the message, "May the best warrior win!"

Complete the match and head back to the Career Overview tab, and then onwards to the Achievements section to find Shero of Wakanda unlocked.

Marvel Rivals players can also hear General Okoye's message in the competitive game mode. However, creating a custom lobby just to complete this achievement doesn't seem to work as of now. So, wait patiently for the Domination game mode and Birnin T'Challa map to acquire Shero of Wakanda.

