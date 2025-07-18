How to increase your Archive in Umamusume: Pretty Derby

The Archive in Umamusume: Pretty Derby is a great way to earn premium in-game currency. While Carats can also be purchased with real money, the Archive allows players to earn the currency by playing the game. This mechanic can significantly impact game progress, as the premium currency is needed to obtain the right characters and various other valuable items. Players can raise their Archive level to unlock special rewards that enhance the overall game experience.This article explains how players can increase their Archive in Umamusume: Pretty Derby.Best way to increase Archive in Umamusume: Pretty DerbyThe Archive in Umamusume: Pretty Derby is a system that records all your in-game achievements. You can use it to check race records, replay career stories, and view character epithets and unlocked voices. You'll find this feature in the game's main menu. The Archive serves as both a reward system and a memory log, enabling you to earn Carats (the premium in-game currency) based on your Archive experience.How to earn Archive XP in Umamusume: Pretty DerbyHere are the ways in which you can earn Archive XP in Umamusume: Pretty Derby:Collecting new videos and voice linesWatching unlocked cutscenesGetting new achievements and epithetsUnlocking new story eventsProgressing the album sectionAdding scenes to the galleryTo sum it up, you have to play the game to earn the XP and increase your Archive level. You should regularly check for new events and story mode missions to get more XP points, as every small step counts. You can also try switching between different game modes, as that would help you farm additional points.Also read: Gold Ship build guide in Umamusume: Pretty DerbyArchive level rewards breakdownThe Archive will max out at Level 200, where each level rewards Carats. Here's a breakdown of the same:Level 1-99: 50 Carats per levelLevel 100: 500 Carats bonusLevel 101-199: 75 Carats per levelLevel 200: 500 Carats bonusThe Archive helps track your overall progress and provides a sense of achievement. Players who are completionists and want to earn the game's premium currency for free should try to increase their Archive XP.Also read: Umamusume: Pretty Derby Scouting explainedThat's all there is to know about increasing your Archive in Umamusume: Pretty DerbyStay tuned to Sportskeeda for more updates, guides, and news.Pretty Derby character tier list (July 2025)Cash shop guide in Umamusume Pretty DerbyIs Umamusume: Pretty Derby free to play?Best Special Week build guide in Umamusume: Pretty Derby