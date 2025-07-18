How to increase your Archive in Umamusume: Pretty Derby

By Siddharth Rathi
Published Jul 18, 2025 19:00 GMT
Umamusume: Pretty Derby Archive guide, Umamusume: Cinderella Gray, Cygames, Archive in Umamusume, Archive level
Umamusume: Pretty Derby Archive guide (Image via Cygames /Netflix Anime)

The Archive in Umamusume: Pretty Derby is a great way to earn premium in-game currency. While Carats can also be purchased with real money, the Archive allows players to earn the currency by playing the game. This mechanic can significantly impact game progress, as the premium currency is needed to obtain the right characters and various other valuable items. Players can raise their Archive level to unlock special rewards that enhance the overall game experience.

Ad

This article explains how players can increase their Archive in Umamusume: Pretty Derby.

Best way to increase Archive in Umamusume: Pretty Derby

The Archive in Umamusume: Pretty Derby is a system that records all your in-game achievements. You can use it to check race records, replay career stories, and view character epithets and unlocked voices. You'll find this feature in the game's main menu. The Archive serves as both a reward system and a memory log, enabling you to earn Carats (the premium in-game currency) based on your Archive experience.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

How to earn Archive XP in Umamusume: Pretty Derby

Here are the ways in which you can earn Archive XP in Umamusume: Pretty Derby:

Ad
  • Collecting new videos and voice lines
  • Watching unlocked cutscenes
  • Getting new achievements and epithets
  • Unlocking new story events
  • Progressing the album section
  • Adding scenes to the gallery

To sum it up, you have to play the game to earn the XP and increase your Archive level. You should regularly check for new events and story mode missions to get more XP points, as every small step counts. You can also try switching between different game modes, as that would help you farm additional points.

Ad

Also read: Gold Ship build guide in Umamusume: Pretty Derby

Archive level rewards breakdown

The Archive will max out at Level 200, where each level rewards Carats. Here's a breakdown of the same:

  • Level 1-99: 50 Carats per level
  • Level 100: 500 Carats bonus
  • Level 101-199: 75 Carats per level
  • Level 200: 500 Carats bonus

The Archive helps track your overall progress and provides a sense of achievement. Players who are completionists and want to earn the game's premium currency for free should try to increase their Archive XP.

Ad

Also read: Umamusume: Pretty Derby Scouting explained

That's all there is to know about increasing your Archive in Umamusume: Pretty Derby

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more updates, guides, and news.

About the author
Siddharth Rathi

Siddharth Rathi

Twitter icon

Siddharth is a Sportskeeda Esports & Gaming writer, primarily covering multiplayer first-person shooter games such as Overwatch, Apex Legends, and Call of Duty. He has quickly racked up views, achieving more than 185,000 reads over three months.

He harbored a lifelong passion for gaming sparked by Test Drive 6 at the tender age of seven. Later, a Bachelor's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, coupled with his media management and video editing internship at Zee Media, paved the way for his professional gaming exploits.

Siddharth is committed to accuracy above all else. He digs deep to find reliable sources for his content and goes the extra mile to verify facts. He ensures a balanced and unbiased perspective delivered in a neutral tone is imperative.

Siddharth enjoys racing and simulation games, platformers, first-person shooters, fighting titles, and narrative-driven experiences. If he were to recommend a title to a video game skeptic, he would suggest the Tekken series.

Siddharth’s favorite esports organization is TSM and he holds special admiration for Apex Legends pro ImperialHal. He is also inspired by popular content creator Shroud, whose streams he watches regularly.

When not writing, Siddharth likes to hit the gym.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Niladri Roy
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications