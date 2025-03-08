How to increase Honor Level in Fragpunk

By Bhargav Ghosh
Modified Mar 08, 2025 09:47 GMT
Everything you need to know about increasing your Honor level in FragPunk
Everything you need to know about increasing your Honor level in FragPunk (Image via Bad Guitar Studio)

FragPunk features an Honor Level system that reflects your in-game behavior and reputation. It determines how well you interact with other players and can impact your rewards. Maintaining a high Honor Level grants valuable perks like bonus XP and Gold. On the other hand, falling to lower ranks results in penalties, including restrictions from Ranked Mode.

If you're looking to improve your Honor Level and maximize rewards, here’s everything you need to know.

How to raise your Fragpunk Honor Level

Maintaining good sportsmanship and constructive in-game interactions is the key to raising your Honor Level in FragPunk. Here are some essential tactics to help you increase your Honor Level:

  • Be respectful to opponents and teammates at all times, whether chatting by voice or text.
  • Your Honor Level could reduce by arguing, spamming, or harassing other players.
  • Leaving a match early can lead to a decline in your Honor Level. So staying until the match ends is advised.
  • Avoid going AFK because prolonged inactivity is regarded as bad behavior.
A snap from FragPunk
A snap from FragPunk (Image via Bad Guitar Studio)
  • Try to get back into the match as quickly as you can if you lose connectivity.
  • Report other gamers if you see them engaging in griefing, cheating, or using foul language.
  • Give your teammates and opponents a thumbs up for a job well done after each game.
  • An increase in Honor Level is a result of other players giving you good ratings.
  • Even if you don’t play a full match, logging in daily can contribute to maintaining your Honor Level.
Your Honor Level in FragPunk plays a crucial role in your overall experience. While a low Honor Level may limit your advancement, a high Honor Level will help you get additional awards.

