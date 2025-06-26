How to increase memory in Death Stranding 2

In Death Stranding 2, Sam Porter Bridges is evolving constantly. Unlike the first game, where upgrades mainly came from gear, this sequel introduces APAS Enhancements, a system that lets you customize and upgrade Sam’s capabilities based on your playstyle. To use these enhancements effectively, you’ll need a key resource called the APAS memory.
Here's how you can increase APAS memory to unlock more powerful enhancements in Death Stranding 2.
What is APAS memory in Death Stranding 2?
APAS memory is essentially your enhancement capacity. Each APAS Enhancement you equip has a memory cost, and Sam starts with a base limit of 180 points. Some enhancements are lightweight and cost less memory, while others offer stronger effects but require more memory to equip. You can freely swap enhancements in and out, depending on how much memory you have available.
Whether you lean into combat, stealth, traversal, or cargo carrying, APAS Enhancements give you the flexibility to optimize Sam for your preferred strategy. But you’ll need more memory to unlock those top-tier perks.
How to get more APAS memory in Death Stranding 2
There are two main ways to increase APAS Memory:
Expanding the Chiral Network
As you progress through the main story and use the Q-pid to connect new areas to the Chiral Network, you’ll be rewarded with APAS Memory boosts. Some locations offer 35 points, while others give 20. This is the fastest and most effective way to increase your memory pool and is directly tied to story progression, so the more you explore, the better you become.
Improve Settlement Connections
Building up your Connection Level with towns and outposts also grants APAS Memory, but in smaller amounts, which are usually 15 points per level up. While this isn’t as efficient as expanding the Chiral Network, it still adds up and helps you gradually boost your enhancement limit.
Spending time expanding the Chiral Network and building relationships with settlements ensures you’re always improving Sam’s core abilities, without having to sacrifice other upgrades. With more memory, you can always equip more enhancements and take on tougher challenges with ease.
