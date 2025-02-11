How to increase speech stats in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 has a handful of stats for you to work on, and chief among them is improving Henry's speech. While most players would prefer to settle their grievances with others with their fists and weapons, there is another way to de-escalate a situation and win a fight through words. This stat is extremely underrated and can save you a world of physical pain.

Additionally, speech can reflect how well you can manipulate or take the lead in a conversation; it can get Henry out of tight situations and even show a different side to the character. This guide will cover the best methods for quickly increasing Henry's speech stats, its benefits, and how it can improve your gaming experience.

How to increase the speech stats in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

You can get a lot of things done by simply conversing with your fellow Bohemians in the game (Image via Deep Silver)

Warhorse Studios' developers did extensive research to deliver a historically accurate depiction of life in Bohemia during 1403 and have passed with flying colors. Along with the new technological advancements paired with stellar voice acting, your character will likely encounter a plethora of different NPCs with unique personalities and views about life.

You must learn to carry yourself in public and let the other person know your intentions through the fine art of conversation. Sometimes, talking to people is much more time-efficient than getting too aggressive and doing something borderline illegal, and there are a few ways to max the speech stats in-game.

Become a human chatterbox

There are countless settlements, villages, towns, and cities across the Trosky and Kuttenberg regions in Bohemia, and they are all full of NPCs. To increase Henry's speech stat, you must put in the work and talk to as many people as you can. Some NPCs you can bump into but not have a full conversation with; however, some can offer you good company and feed you intel.

You should make more friends in-game and avoid saying something offensive that could burn bridges (Image via Deep Silver)

Some people struggle with social anxiety, but to quickly improve your speech skills, you must become what social anxiety fears. The developers included countless possible responses for conversations, and you can't pick any of these at random. This is an opportunity for Henry to take the lead and spin the conversation in any direction to suit your needs.

It is easy to overlook the need to select Henry's response, but you will have access to even more options once your skills increase. It wouldn't be a bad idea to pay close attention to other stats and attributes than prioritizing the stats related to combat. While the game is all about Henry avenging his parents by tracking their killers, you can make a name for yourself as a diplomat and as a great conversationalist.

Benefits of having high speech skills

Other than being a great conversationalist, your fellow Bohemians will treat you with great respect, and some merchants and vendors could give you a massive discount. Your haggling skills will be developed, and you can almost get away with your preferred price. If you are short on Groschen or reluctant to spend a certain amount, your wit and charm can do the heavy lifting from there.

Speaking of getting away, you can reason with the local law enforcement if they corner you for your illegal activities. Once civilians have gathered enough compelling evidence to incriminate you, your high speech skills can make you a much more convincing liar.

It is best to use your words before a situation spirals out of control and prevents further bloodshed. Diplomacy may not be everyone's strong suit; however, this is one way to keep blood from being needlessly spilled and for Henry to better position himself as a logical person and not let his anger do the talking for him.

Some NPCs could be withholding vital information for main quests and optional missions; higher speech skills allow you to siphon as much as you can and leave nothing to chance.

Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 is about surviving the harsh and cruel living conditions in Bohemia, and it is up to you how to navigate the various towns and establish a good relationship with the townsfolk. Speech skills may take a while to max out; however, it is much easier than other physically demanding stats. Be sure to talk to as many people as possible and ensure you're not wasting anybody's time.

