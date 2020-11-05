How to install Minecraft Java Edition Caves and Cliffs Snapshot: Step-by-step guide for beginners

The arrival of Minecraft Snapshots is always exciting as they are essentially a sneak-peek into everything new that's coming to the game in a future update.

Players can take a look at new features from an upcoming update and help the devs work out any wrinkles in the game ahead of launch.

Players can provide direct feedback to Minecraft devs when encountering glitches, bugs or game crashes. This enables the devs to create a much more polished experience upon launch so that players do not encounter any major hurdles.

However, players must always back up their Minecraft worlds as sometimes Snapshots can end up corrupting game files. Mojang suggests that players should either back up their worlds or run the Snapshot in a different folder from their main worlds.

How to install Minecraft Java Edition Caves and Cliffs snapshot

In order to install the latest Minecraft Snapshot (20W45A), simply follow these steps:

1. Open the Minecraft Launcher.

2. Select the "Installations" tab.

3. Toggle "Enable Snapshots".

This will download and install the latest Minecraft Snapshot available. Players can then proceed to provide direct feedback by trying out the game.

Players may provide feedback and bug-reports to Mojang before the features of the snapshot are implemented into an official update. Snapshots are available for the Java Edition version of the game.

Players had been waiting for a Minecraft Snapshot of the upcoming Caves and Cliffs update ever since it was first announced, and Mojang have finally delivered. This is a great way for Mojang to experiment with new features and to figure out which ones are received positively by the community as well as how to polish each one before launch.

The Caves and Cliffs update for Minecraft is set to launch in mid-2021. No exact release date has been confirmed by Mojang yet.

