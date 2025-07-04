The Midnight Walkers is an upcoming hardcore zombie FPS developed by Oneway Ticket Studio. The game is currently in a playtest phase, and you can join it for free on Steam. If you're looking for a hardcore co-op shooter that lets you battle zombies, you should check this game out. Currently, it has no confirmed release date, and the ongoing tech test will only run for 72 hours.

Ad

Read on to learn how to join The Midnight Walkers playtest.

How to join The Midnight Walkers playtest

Joining the playtest is straightforward. If you're on PC, head to Steam and search for "The Midnight Walkers" on the store page. Scroll down to find the "Request Access" option. When the developers are ready to accept more participants, you'll receive an email notification.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Currently, over 3,000 players are participating in the tech test, and initial impressions suggest the game is as gory and hardcore as it gets. You can also join the Oneway Ticket Studio Discord server for the latest updates on the game. At its core, The Midnight Walkers is an extraction shooter. Players can craft weapons, armor, and consumables to enhance their abilities. Additionally, the game offers a trading system for items.

The Midnight Walkers currently supports a solo mode and a trio mode, so you don't have to face the terrifying zombie horde alone. However, survival isn't just about killing zombies. You must also evade poisonous gas released periodically every few minutes.

Ad

With a PvPvE element, The Midnight Walkers is a zombie horror game that tests your survival instincts. It is slated for release in Q4 2025. The developers have revealed plans for future updates, including new modes and levels. From PvE to Hardcore mode, players will explore the Liberty Grand Center mega complex (the current map) in new ways.

Check out our other news and guides related to latest games:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Debabrata Naiya Debabrata is a senior video game/tech journalist and an Assistant Content Manager at Sportskeeda Gaming, with a deep passion for first-person shooters (FPS) and gaming culture. Holding both a bachelor’s and a master’s degree in English literature from Jadavpur University, he combines his love for storytelling with his expertise in gaming to offer insightful, engaging content. A firm believer in the therapeutic power of gaming, Debabrata views it as one of the best ways to forge connections and foster a global community. Outside of gaming, he’s a movie and series enthusiast, a football fan who loves both playing and watching the sport, and an avid anime follower. In his downtime, he is a nerd who learns aout dinosaurs. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.