If you want to access more powerful weapons, better suits, and skills that may truly benefit the entire team, you'll need to put in some effort to level up fast in Payday 3. When you first start, you'll have access to basic weaponry, clothing, and early-game stuff. It's enough to get you started in bank robbery, but not enough to excel.

Normal gameplay will gradually increase your level and money, but there are a few ways to accelerate the process. The XP system has been changed in the third part of the series, leaving many players perplexed about how to level up fast and XP growth. Leveling up is one of the most crucial aspects of Payday 3 because it directly affects your skills and weaponry.

You can specialize your build, move quickly, and access the game's most difficult heists by improving your talents and armaments. In this article, we are going to talk about how to level up fast in Payday 3, including the best heists for XP farming.

Best way to level up fast in Payday 3

In Payday 3, you can level up by completing challenges that award Infamy Points, cash, and occasionally cosmetics. These are classified into three types: Career, Combat, and Heist. To follow your progress, go to the Challenges tab in the main menu.

Career challenges mostly reward you for attaining a particular level of Infamy with C-stacks, tools, and armor. It is recommended to grind the Combat and Heist tasks in Payday 3 to swiftly obtain XP.

Combat challenges require you to use various weapons to breach shields, achieve headshots, and other things. Meanwhile, Heist challenges require you to complete objectives during heists, such as completing it before the cops arrive, fleeing without getting eliminated, and more.

1) Completing challenges to level up fast in Payday 3

Completing challenges is the best way to level up in Payday 3

The main menu's Challenges tab is a wonderful place to look for quick Infamy. Many of these tasks will be above your capabilities when you first begin, but tasks like "Slide x distance" and "Defeat 10 Shields" should be simple. Look through the Combat page for anything you can finish quickly.

The game has a plethora of tasks, but they all urge you to employ a variety of equipment. Every weapon in the game has a task, so experiment and reap the early rewards. There are some really obnoxious jobs in the Heists area, such as "Beat Dirty Ice 60 times." Even so, you'll probably finish a couple of these by accident as you understand the maps.

2) Best heists to get XP to level up fast in Payday 3

Failing a heist means more than just losing money, you also forfeit Infamy. You're fully at the mercy of your teammates in the online environment, so don't worry about a few failed heists. A failed theft in which you survive is more fruitful than going down in a blaze of glory.

We propose the following heists for farming XP because they have the easiest objectives and can be done quickly to level up fast:

No Rest for the Wicked: The first robbery in the game is rather simple and provides a good number of XP. Attempting this for XP is preferable if you have a proper team capable of completing the theft in Stealth.

The first robbery in the game is rather simple and provides a good number of XP. Attempting this for XP is preferable if you have a proper team capable of completing the theft in Stealth. Dirty Ice: You can finish Dirty Ice in under four minutes and receive 924 XP for each skill tree and weapon in your loadout.

You can finish Dirty Ice in under four minutes and receive 924 XP for each skill tree and weapon in your loadout. Rock the Cradle and 99 Boxes: They are two more heists that are incredibly satisfying when performed in Stealth mode, so try them out if you have a good squad that communicates well.

They are two more heists that are incredibly satisfying when performed in Stealth mode, so try them out if you have a good squad that communicates well. Road Rage: This heist does not allow you to use stealth, and its simple aggressive gameplay requirement is a wonderful method to quickly gain XP and money.

3) Complete Stealth missions to level up fast in Payday 3

Remember that completing missions will not award you bonus XP even if you maintain stealth until the heist becomes audible on its own. We mention this since stealth heists require far more organization, time, and planning, and if you want to obtain XP quickly, forcing a stealth heist isn't worth the effort.

However, completing heists in stealth offers bonus weapon XP. This will help you to level up fast, and you can experiment with the playstyle if you want to expand your arsenal.

Highest level one can reach in Payday 3

In Payday 3, the greatest level you can attain is Infamy level 150. By level 100, you'll have unlocked all of the weaponry and skill improvements, and the last 50 are simply for flexing your in-game experience and competence.

Another thing to keep in mind is that when you reach level 100, you earn 21 skill points, which is the maximum amount for a character. This means that you cannot max out the whole skill tree by leveling up, which may be done to encourage players to experiment with different playstyles across numerous playthroughs.

