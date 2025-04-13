How long does it take to finish Blue Prince?

Blue Prince is a genre-bending mystery puzzle strategy puzzle adventure game by Dogubomb. Released on April 10, 2025, it has amassed between 8k and 10k players, according to Steamdb. The game takes players through a series of strategic puzzles that must be unlocked to get to Room 46. Finishing the game can take anywhere from 15 to 40 hours.

Ad

However, this time will likely vary on an individual basis. Blue Prince can prove to be an extremely challenging game, and the time it takes to finish may well depend on your ability to quickly go through all the puzzles thrown your way.

Blue Prince: How long does it take to finish the game's main run

The main objective of the game is to solve the mysteries and the puzzles of the Mt. Holly home to get to the elusive Room 46. This may take players some time to accomplish, especially those who are new to this genre of gaming.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Some players who received the game in early access were able to finish it in less than 30 runs, while others took 100 or more. Overall, it depends on your ability to solve the puzzles and find Room 46 and how fast you can do it. On average, it should take approximately 15-40 hours, as mentioned earlier.

This can be accomplished over multiple sessions. Since Blue Prince is a highly cerebral game, it's natural that it may take longer for some than others. Once you finish the game, the credits may roll since you've completed the main objective and story.

Ad

However, you can still play the game further, accrue achievements, and explore the environment in more detail. This may potentially take you 60-80 hours, depending on how fast your approach is. Regardless, the exploratory portion of the gameplay can be done separately.

There are 16 achievements in the game, which usually require pretty lengthy tasks. Naturally, this may take some time to accomplish. It's also best to take your time and explore the game and its beautiful intricacies.

Ad

Read more Blue Prince-related articles from Sportskeeda:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Prit Chauhan Prit is an observer, writer, and enthusiastic player of several FPS games. He's been playing games for far longer than he has been writing about them which gives him the unique perspective of a hardened player. He's also spent years writing content, novels, songs, and short stories to master his grip on the written word. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.