Elden Ring hosts an interesting cast of characters and NPCs with their own agendas, values, wants and needs. Players can either align themselves with their wills or forge their own path. But by hearing these NPCs out, one can stumble across side quests and earn powerful rewards.

Bloody Finger Hunter Yura is a prime example in Elden Ring. Should players come across this wandering ronin in Limgrave, he initially warns the Tarnished about a dragon roosting in the lake and to steer clear of it.

Another aspect of Bloody Finger Hunter Yura that players might notice is the sweet armor he is wearing. That’s the Ronin’s Set, though his helmet is actually an Iron Kasa. If players wish to add this set to their collection, here’s how to loot the Ronin armor set in Elden RIng.

Elden Ring: How players can get the Ronin armor set

Unfortunately, killing Bloody Finger Hunter Yura during the first meeting will not drop the Ronin armor set. In order to obtain Ronin’s Set in Elden Ring, players will have to embark on a long and arduous journey, one that takes them all the way to the Mountaintops of the Giants, which is end-game territory. Otherwise known as Yura’s questline.

To start the quest, you can first encounter Yura in Limgrave, east of the Seaside Ruins site of grace. New players can reach the Seaside Ruins by heading southeast after emerging from the tutorial area. There’s a stone overpass that Yura is camped under, near the site of grace.

Exhaust all of Yura’s dialog. He’ll speak of the dragon in the nearby lake, but you won’t have to kill it to advance the quest. Instead, start venturing towards the Murkwater Cave.

To find it, head north from Seaside Ruins into the lake and follow the stream that heads north. Keep an eye open for Murkwater Cave on the western side. Speak with Yura and assist him.

The next location you’ll find Yura is in Raya Lucaria, specifically a red summoning sign. It’s on the broken bridge that leads northeast. Activate the summoning sign to help Yura kill the Bloody Finger Ravenmount Assassin. Once the job is done, he’ll be waiting on the bridge, waiting for you to speak with him again.

Now you have to reach the Altus Plateau, specifically the Second Church of Marika. To find the church, head north from the Altus Highway Junction site of grace and just slightly west. Yura will ask for assistance once again. This time, however, the goal is to eliminate Bloody Finger Eleonora.

Finally, Ronin’s Set can be obtained once you’ve met Yura one last time at the Zamor Ruins site of grace, which is near the start of the Mountaintops of the Giants. Yura is no longer Yura, but Shabriri. A new entity has taken over Yura’s corpse.

Now, you can kill Shabriri right away and obtain the set. However, keeping Shabriri alive is necessary for Elden Ring’s Frenzied Flame ending. Should you follow through and obtain the Burning Scar, return to Shabriri’s location in Zamor Ruins and the armor set will be there. No need to kill him.

The Ronin’s Set in Elden Ring consists of a chest piece, leg armor, and gloves. However, the Iron Kasa helmet is technically separate. It’s rather good for medium armor, with good damage negation and high resistance stats, despite being lighter than other armor sets in its category.

