How to make a crew in GTA 5 and other Rockstar games

Create a Crew and complete missions with your friends in GTA Online and other games.

To make a Crew, you have to be a part of the Social Club of Rockstar Games.

Create a Crew for GTA Online and other games. Image: Rockstar Games.

If you have always wanted to have your own Crew being a GTA Online player, then Rockstar Games has the perfect opportunity for you. Even if you are not a GTA Online player, you can still make your own Crew through the Social Club section of Rockstar Games.

Rockstar Games created Social Club which is basically an online multiplayer setup where you can play the games of your choice with your friends. Social Club was introduced way back in 2008 and players enjoyed its features when they played Red Dead Redemption.

A popular choice of the GTA Online players, Social Club is used for making Crews. You can make yours by adding your friends and complete various missions. For this, you have to be a part of the Social Club.

For getting access to the Social Club you need to be a registered member of the Rockstar Games. If you are not a member, then you can sign up any time you want, free of cost. You can create your profile in Rockstar Games and can link your favourite games to your profile.

How to create a Crew in Social Club

If you want to make a Crew in the Social Club, you can need to follow the steps given below:

1. Enter the Social Club website and log in.

Click on Crews.

2. You will notice ‘Crews’ on top of your screen. Click on it.

Create a Crew.

3. You will get the option to ‘Create a Crew’ on the right side of your screen. Select ‘Create a Crew’.

Enter details.

4. Enter your Crew name and other details. The name must be unique.

5. Then click on ‘Save this Crew’.

That’s all! Your new Crew is created and now you can invite your friends and other players to join your Crew.