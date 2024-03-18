How to make a DJ set in Disney Dreamlight Valley

With the new Lovely Monsters Star Path event in Disney Dreamlight Valley, you will finally be able to craft a DJ set in the game and add it to a part of your collection. The music set is one of the decoration pieces that you will be able to make for your home, however, crafting it seems to be causing trouble for a few players.

While making it is not that difficult, getting the crafting materials for it can be tricky if you don't know what to look for.

Today’s Disney Dreamlight Valley guide will go over how you can make a DJ set for the Lovely Monster Star Path event.

Disney Dreamlight Valley DJ set recipe and crafting materials

The Lovely Monster Star Path event will ask you to make two pieces of furniture to complete the DJ set in Disney Dreamlight Valley. The two items are the Stellar Pink DJ Booth and the Stellar Blur DJ Booth. They both more-or-less have the same core ingredients apart from one specific coloring item.

Below are the crafting requirements for both items:

1) Stellar Pink DJ Booth:

100 Dry Wood

50 Iron Ingot

10 Pink Hydrangea

2) Stellar Blue DJ Booth:

100 Dry Wood

50 Iron Ingot

10 Blue Hydrangea

You can get your hands on Dry Wood by going to Forgotten Lands, Frosted Heights, and Sunlit Plateau biomes. These are some of the best foraging spots for the material. Dry Wood is also used for other crafting items.

In order to acquire Iron Ingots, you either need to make your own from the Crafting Station by using Refined Iron Ore and Coal Ore, or you can directly purchase them from Kristoff’s Stall. While the latter might cost you a fair bit of money, it will save you a lot of time.

As for the Pink and Blue Hydrangea, you can find them both in the Dazzle Beach area of Disney Dramlight Valley. They are a bit harder to come by because of their rarer spawn times, so you might have to put in a considerable amount of time until you get hold of 10 each.

Once you have all the materials, take them to the crafting station, and you will have successfully made the DJ Set in Disney Dreamlight Valley.