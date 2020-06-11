GTA Online: How to make quick money through nightclubs

The nightclubs' prices in GTA start at $1,080,000 and can go up to $1,700,000.

You can earn money passively, just like arcades, by having a busy nightclub.

Source: YouTube Thumbnail

Since its launch back in 2013, GTA Online has been flooded with various activities, with Rockstar only adding to that with their multiple add-ons over the years. We saw the introduction of Motorcycle Clubs and Arcades as passive businesses in the game, but one question remains- What about Nightclubs?

Nightclubs have always played a part in the Grand Theft Auto series, providing the backdrop for single-player stories and events such as dancing and dating. However, when it comes to GTA Online, things are little different.

How to get a GTA Online Nightclub

In GTA Online, nightclubs play a much more comprehensive function. Nightclubs are available on the Maze Bank Foreclosures website to purchase. Unlike Arcades, unfortunately, players will have to work extra hard for obtaining a nightclub, because you can't claim a free location via Twitch Prime.

Source: gtaboom

The nightclubs' prices in GTA start at $1,080,000 and can go up to $1,700,000, and if you have to cash out to dive deep with various upgrades, you can spend around $3,000,000 on a top nightclub. On the business side of things, improving personnel and security is also good, just to keep its running smooth.

Making money through nightclubs' popularity

You can earn money passively, just like the arcades, by having a busy nightclub. All of this revolves around your popularity, and you can top it off at $10,000 per real-world hour if you sustain popularity at 100%.

In terms of illicit business transactions, by working out the offerings for Sporting Goods or Freight and Exports, you can make your investment back on the nightclub though some can take much longer than others.

Take a look at the Cash Creation or Printing and Copying methods if you want to get quick cash. This takes less time and pays out less, but if your Maze Bank account runs low or you want a new car, you will be able to make cash.