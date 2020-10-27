Building in Minecraft has always been an integral feature of the game. Whether it's for practical use or for aesthetic additions, building will always be a corner stone of the game.

In creative mode, building on different levels is no problem at all. Players can place blocks and float as high or low as they'd like in order to build tall structures. There's no risk of death to deal with.

The story is different in survival mode. In order to build on higher levels, players need to use ladders or build themselves up with blocks which can be a hassle to traverse. The answer to that trouble is scaffolding.

How to make Scaffolding in Minecraft

(Image Credit: Sportskeeda)

Scaffolding in Minecraft is meant to be used and crafted as a tool frequently used in building. Therefore, it isn't hard to gather the resources and make a few stacks. Only two materials are needed; bamboo and string. Regardless of the version, 6 pieces of bamboo and 1 piece of string will create a stack of 6 scaffolding blocks.

There are a few unique properties of scaffolding that can be found in using any other tools or blocks. One of the first things to note is how they stack on top of each other.

They don't need to be placed one on top of the other like other blocks in Minecraft. Rather, players can continue to place scaffolding blocks at the base layer, and the scaffolding will continue to rise to the desired height. On the other side of that, the bottom block of scaffolding can be broken, and the rest will immediately fall, which makes for some easy movement.

The second property of scaffolding to note in Minecraft is descension and ascension. Players can use scaffolding in a similar manner to a ladder, but the scaffolding levels allow players to quickly move between levels and continue building.

While scaffolding in Minecraft allows for plenty of verticality, there is a limit on how many horizontal scaffolding blocks can be placed. No more than 6 scaffolding blocks can be placed horizontally from a base block while in the air.

Once that 6 block limit is reached, the scaffolding that is added will simply fall to the ground. The good news is that scaffolding is incredibly easy to break and move around in a way that helps benefit builders and speed up the process of a Minecraft project.