Campfires in Minecraft, including soul campfires, can serve a few purposes. The two most prominent purposes are for cooking and for smoke signals. The smoke can provide a great way to mark areas or communicate locations.

They also do provide more basic purposes like giving off light, the same as a torch. Regardless of the purpose, campfires are likely something the player will need in their playthrough, and luckily they aren't hard to make. And if they want a soul campfire, it's not too far off.

How to make a Soul Campfire in Minecraft

(Image Credit: Sportskeeda)

Making campfires in Minecraft is fairly simple when it comes to the ingredients needed.

Both the soul campfire and the campfire share most of the same materials. Those include 3 sticks and 3 blocks of wood of any type. That can include stripped logs, wood, hyphae, and so on.

The difference in the two types of campfire happens with the middle ingredient. In the standard campfire, the main center ingredient is either coal or charcoal. Within the soul campfire, the main ingredient is soul sand or soul soil.

Using soul sand or soul soil to make the soul campfire doesn't change anything about how the campfire works. However, it does change the normal color of fire to a cyan blue.

There are some aesthetic differences when the fire is changed to a cyan blue in Minecraft.

Advertisement

The light from the fire isn't as bright as the standard fire in Minecraft. Embers are also something that can come off of campfire flames, but those aren't seen on a blue soul campfire.

For practical uses, campfires can serves as a great way for cooking, in the same way that an item like the furnace does.

On a campfire, 4 items can be cooked at the same time, and they take up to 30 seconds. The 30 seconds is a long time compared to the 10 seconds on a furnace or 5 seconds on a smoker, but the 4 simultaneous spaces is a great excuse to utilize the campfire.

One specific item in Minecraft that can technically be heated or cooked can only be done on the soul campfire.

Players will inevitably get some extra soul sand when they get materials to make a soul campfire. With the extra sand, players can use the soul campfire to heat the soul sand and create soul soil. Breaking a soul campfire will also provide soul soil.