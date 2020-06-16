How many GTA games are there? Listing every GTA offering on every platform

The GTA franchise is one of the most recognisable video games series of all-time, with 15 titles.

The games spans a wide variety of consoles and platforms, making it extremely accessible.

GTA V

GTA games are some of the most successful of all time, both commercially and critically. Each entry in the franchise has resulted in a cultural landmark for gaming, with GTA V being considered one of the most valuable properties in all of entertainment!

GTA V reportedly sold 11.21 million copies in the first 24 hours of its release, and went on to become one of the highest-selling video games of all time.

Rockstar Games has truly made a huge impact on not just the gaming industry but in pop culture and media as a whole, with their games and GTA at the forefront of it all.

Every GTA game on every platform listed below

Grand Theft Auto (1997)

Available platforms: PS1, Windows, MS-DOS, GameBoy Color

Grand Theft Auto

Grand Theft Auto 2 (1999)

Available platforms: PS1, Dreamcast, Windows, GameBoy Color

Advertisement

Grand Theft Auto 2

Grand Theft Auto: London 1969 (1999)

Available platforms: PS1, Windows, MS-DOS

Grand Theft Auto: London 1969

Grand Theft Auto: London 1961 (1999)

Available platforms: PS1, WIndows, MS-DOS

Grand Theft Auto: Lomdon 1961

Grand Theft Auto III (2001)

Available Platforms: PS2, Xbox, Windows, OS X, iOS, Android, Windows Phone, Fire OS

Grand Theft Auto III

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City (2002)

Available platforms: PS2, Xbox, Windows, OS X, iOS, Android, Windows Phone, Fire OS

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas (2004)

Available platforms: PS2, Xbox, PS3, Xbox 360, Windows, OS X, iOS, Android, Windows Phone, Fire OS

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas

Grand Theft Auto: Advance (2004)

Available platforms: GameBoy Advance

Grand Theft Auto: Advance

Grand Theft Auto: Liberty City Stories (2005)

Available platforms: PS2, PSP, iOS, Android, Fire OS

Grand Theft Auto: Liberty City Stories

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories (2006)

Available platforms: PS2, PSP

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories

Grand Theft Auto IV (2008)

Available platforms: PS3, Xbox 360, Windows

Grand Theft Auto IV

Grand Theft Auto: Chinatown Wars (2009)

Available platforms: PSP, DS, iOS, Android, Fire OS

Grand Theft Auto: Chinatown Wars

Grand Theft Auto IV: The Lost and Damned (2009)

Available platforms: PS3, Xbox 360, Windows

GTA IV: The Lost and Damned

Grand Theft Auto: The Ballad of Gay Tony (2009)

Available platforms: PS3, Xbox 360, Windows

Grand Theft Auto: The Ballad of Gay Tony

Grand Theft Auto V (2013)

Available platforms: PS3, Xbox 360, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Pp5 (2021)

Grand Theft Auto V