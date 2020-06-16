How many GTA games are there? Listing every GTA offering on every platform
- The GTA franchise is one of the most recognisable video games series of all-time, with 15 titles.
- The games spans a wide variety of consoles and platforms, making it extremely accessible.
GTA games are some of the most successful of all time, both commercially and critically. Each entry in the franchise has resulted in a cultural landmark for gaming, with GTA V being considered one of the most valuable properties in all of entertainment!
GTA V reportedly sold 11.21 million copies in the first 24 hours of its release, and went on to become one of the highest-selling video games of all time.
Rockstar Games has truly made a huge impact on not just the gaming industry but in pop culture and media as a whole, with their games and GTA at the forefront of it all.
Every GTA game on every platform listed below
Grand Theft Auto (1997)
Available platforms: PS1, Windows, MS-DOS, GameBoy Color
Grand Theft Auto 2 (1999)
Available platforms: PS1, Dreamcast, Windows, GameBoy Color
Grand Theft Auto: London 1969 (1999)
Available platforms: PS1, Windows, MS-DOS
Grand Theft Auto: London 1961 (1999)
Available platforms: PS1, WIndows, MS-DOS
Grand Theft Auto III (2001)
Available Platforms: PS2, Xbox, Windows, OS X, iOS, Android, Windows Phone, Fire OS
Grand Theft Auto: Vice City (2002)
Available platforms: PS2, Xbox, Windows, OS X, iOS, Android, Windows Phone, Fire OS
Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas (2004)
Available platforms: PS2, Xbox, PS3, Xbox 360, Windows, OS X, iOS, Android, Windows Phone, Fire OS
Grand Theft Auto: Advance (2004)
Available platforms: GameBoy Advance
Grand Theft Auto: Liberty City Stories (2005)
Available platforms: PS2, PSP, iOS, Android, Fire OS
Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories (2006)
Available platforms: PS2, PSP
Grand Theft Auto IV (2008)
Available platforms: PS3, Xbox 360, Windows
Grand Theft Auto: Chinatown Wars (2009)
Available platforms: PSP, DS, iOS, Android, Fire OS
Grand Theft Auto IV: The Lost and Damned (2009)
Available platforms: PS3, Xbox 360, Windows
Grand Theft Auto: The Ballad of Gay Tony (2009)
Available platforms: PS3, Xbox 360, Windows
Grand Theft Auto V (2013)
Available platforms: PS3, Xbox 360, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Pp5 (2021)Published 16 Jun 2020, 12:32 IST