How to obtain Absolute Boots in Death Stranding 2

Absolute Boots in Death Stranding 2 are one of the most durable and versatile footwear options available. Since most of the game revolves around traversing rough terrain, your boots can take serious damage and wear out easily. Thus, unlocking the Absolute Boots can significantly improve how far and efficiently you travel across the rugged world.

Ad

This guide will walk you through how to get Absolute Boots in Death Stranding 2.

How to unlock the Absolute Boots in Death Stranding 2

To get the Absolute Boots, you need to progress through the main story until you reach Order Number 34. During this mission, Sam must deliver cargo to the F5 East Distribution Center. Once the delivery is completed, connect the base to the Chiral Network using your Q-pid. This unlocks further interactions with the base and its NPC, Viktor Frank.

Ad

Trending

Absolute Boots are quite reliable for long treks and tough encounters (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

After the base is online, take on Aid Requests and Sub-orders from Viktor. These optional tasks gradually increase your Connection Level with the facility. Once you reach Connection Level 2, Viktor will reward you with the Absolute Boots blueprint. Thereafter, you can fabricate the boots at any Delivery Terminal.

Ad

How to use Absolute Boots in Death Stranding 2

The Absolute boots are especially useful for long-distance hikes across harsh terrain. They provide excellent grip, high durability, and improved kick strength, which can be useful in combat.

These boots are especially helpful in areas affected by Timefall or while crossing rocky and unstable paths. Moreover, you won’t need to replace them as frequently, which should aid you during longer runs.

Ad

Absolute Boots in Death Stranding 2 are crucial if you frequently take on difficult delivery routes. From stronger kicks to lasting longer in harsh terrain, they offer a solid upgrade from basic Transporter or Combat Boots. Make sure to increase your Connection Level with the F5 East Distribution Center as soon as possible to unlock them.

Also read: Death Stranding 2 pre-order guide: Editions and bonuses

Here are some other gaming articles on Death Stranding 2 for you to check out:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ishant Jadhav Ishant Jadhav is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda. He is currently pursuing a B.Sc. in animation and VFX — a course that integrates various forms of media — and has worked with game developers, journalists, as well as filmmakers. He's also a game designer who has lent his talents to multiple indie projects.



Ishant's love of gaming was inspired by the Witcher series, and though he prefers single-player experiences, he doesn't restrict himself to them and often plays It Takes Two and Chained Together with his friends.



When Ishant isn't analyzing or playing video games, he can be found indulging in the works of authors like Dan Brown, George R.R. Martin, and more. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.