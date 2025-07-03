How to obtain Bell Accessory in Death Stranding 2

The Bell accessory in Death Stranding 2 is a powerful backpack upgrade that gives you a serious edge when dealing with BTs. While most accessories offer minor buffs or convenience perks, the Bell actively helps you stay undetected and keeps your vehicle running in BT zones.

This guide will walk you through how to obtain the Bell Accessory in Death Stranding 2.

How to unlock the Bell Accessory in Death Stranding 2

To unlock the Bell, progress through the main story until you complete Order No. 16. This mission tasks you with delivering emergency cargo to the Northern Environmental Observatory. Once the delivery is complete, you’ll be able to link the facility to the Chiral Network, allowing full access to its terminal and its Prepper, Mike Northcote.

The Bell Accessory will help with your chances of being detected in BT zones (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

After that, keep undertaking Optional Aid Requests and Sub-Orders issued by this facility. Each successful delivery will earn you Likes, and the more efficient and damage-free your runs, the faster you’ll improve your Connection Level with the facility.

To get the Bell, you must get Connection Level 4 with the Observatory. Once you do, Northcote will get you the Bell accessory for your backpack.

How to use the Bell Accessory in Death Stranding 2

Once equipped, the Bell accessory will give you two major advantages. First, it significantly reduces your chances of being detected by Watcher and Gazer BTs, making stealth much easier in dangerous zones.

Secondly, it also prevents your vehicle’s battery from cutting out when you enter BT territory. Normally, driving into such zones causes your vehicle to lose all power, forcing you to walk. With the Bell equipped, your vehicle stays operational, allowing you to push through without interruption.

The Bell accessory in Death Stranding 2 might take some time to unlock, but it’s one of the most important upgrades for those who want to stay mobile and avoid combat. If you’re focused on efficient deliveries and survival, getting a Connection Level 4 with the Northern Environmental Observatory should be your priority.

