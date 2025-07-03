How to obtain Bell Accessory in Death Stranding 2

By Ishant Jadhav
Published Jul 03, 2025 20:29 GMT
Unlock the Bell accessory to get major advantages in BT zones (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)
Unlock the Bell accessory to get major advantages in BT zones (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

The Bell accessory in Death Stranding 2 is a powerful backpack upgrade that gives you a serious edge when dealing with BTs. While most accessories offer minor buffs or convenience perks, the Bell actively helps you stay undetected and keeps your vehicle running in BT zones.

Ad

This guide will walk you through how to obtain the Bell Accessory in Death Stranding 2.

How to unlock the Bell Accessory in Death Stranding 2

To unlock the Bell, progress through the main story until you complete Order No. 16. This mission tasks you with delivering emergency cargo to the Northern Environmental Observatory. Once the delivery is complete, you’ll be able to link the facility to the Chiral Network, allowing full access to its terminal and its Prepper, Mike Northcote.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

The Bell Accessory will help with your chances of being detected in BT zones (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)
The Bell Accessory will help with your chances of being detected in BT zones (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

After that, keep undertaking Optional Aid Requests and Sub-Orders issued by this facility. Each successful delivery will earn you Likes, and the more efficient and damage-free your runs, the faster you’ll improve your Connection Level with the facility.

Ad

To get the Bell, you must get Connection Level 4 with the Observatory. Once you do, Northcote will get you the Bell accessory for your backpack.

How to use the Bell Accessory in Death Stranding 2

Once equipped, the Bell accessory will give you two major advantages. First, it significantly reduces your chances of being detected by Watcher and Gazer BTs, making stealth much easier in dangerous zones.

Ad

Secondly, it also prevents your vehicle’s battery from cutting out when you enter BT territory. Normally, driving into such zones causes your vehicle to lose all power, forcing you to walk. With the Bell equipped, your vehicle stays operational, allowing you to push through without interruption.

The Bell accessory in Death Stranding 2 might take some time to unlock, but it’s one of the most important upgrades for those who want to stay mobile and avoid combat. If you’re focused on efficient deliveries and survival, getting a Connection Level 4 with the Northern Environmental Observatory should be your priority.

Ad

Also read — Death Stranding 2 pre-order guide: Editions and bonuses

Here are some other gaming articles on Death Stranding 2 for you to check out:

About the author
Ishant Jadhav

Ishant Jadhav

Ishant Jadhav is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda. He is currently pursuing a B.Sc. in animation and VFX — a course that integrates various forms of media — and has worked with game developers, journalists, as well as filmmakers. He's also a game designer who has lent his talents to multiple indie projects.

Ishant's love of gaming was inspired by the Witcher series, and though he prefers single-player experiences, he doesn't restrict himself to them and often plays It Takes Two and Chained Together with his friends.

When Ishant isn't analyzing or playing video games, he can be found indulging in the works of authors like Dan Brown, George R.R. Martin, and more.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications