How to obtain the Clawmark Seal that makes Incantations scale with Strength in Elden Ring

Sacred Seals and the plethora of Incantations in Elden Ring offer a variety of gameplay options to players. The Tarnished can be whatever they desire in the RPG, and with Faith-based builds, the dream of being a Paladin that melts everything in its path is not too far off.

Beast Incantations are some of the most powerful spells in the game, and many players who have been investing Runes in Faith often tend to use them for both crowd control and DPS.

While these incantations scale very well with the Faith stats, players can make it even more powerful with the use of the Clawmark Seal.

ELDEN RING @ELDENRING



#ELDENRING Sorceries tend to draw from the nature of the stars and the laws which even the planets must obey. Sorceries tend to draw from the nature of the stars and the laws which even the planets must obey. #ELDENRING https://t.co/UmLxf4JzrH

Clawmark Seal explained

The weapon gives a direct 10% boost to Bestial Incantations and even allows it to stack multiplicatively with Cinquedea. Additionally, the Seal allows Incantations to scale off of Strength as well.

Players aren’t restricted to just one sort of damage type, and they can go for a Strength-based weapon in one hand and Incantations in the other. As spells will now scale off Strength, the Tarnished can perfectly make the two weapon types work in harmony with each other.

Those putting points into Faith as well as Strength and wish to make Bestial Incantations one of their primary sources of damage can find the Clawmark Seal with this simple guide.

Obtaining the Clawmark Seal in Elden Ring

Out of all the powerful seals in the game, the Clawmark Seal is one of the easiest weapons to get in-game. The Tarnished will be able to get their hands on it very early on in the RPG.

There is no difficult boss or complicated puzzle that they will need to solve to get their hands on it. However, they will need to collect a key item and exchange it to receive the seal automatically.

To receive the Clawmark Talisman, Elden Ring players must,

Reach Bestial Clergyman. The NPC offers players not just the seal but a variety of Bestial Incantations as well. To reach him, players will need to head to the Third Church of Marika, which is present towards the East of Limgrave, and then head north to the brown water creak. There they will find a portal that will transport them to Bestial Sanctuary/Greyoll’s Dragonbarrow, where the NPC will be waiting for them.

Upon interacting with him, the Clergyman will demand Deathroot from the player. The player will need to supply it to him if they want access to the seal as well as the Bestial Incantations that he has to offer.

In the early to mid-game point, there are three specific areas where players will be able to get their hands on Deathroot. One is after slaying the Tibia Mariner field boss in the Summonwater Village in Limgrave.

The next point is in the next Tibia Mariner fight near the Liurnia of the Lakes Divine Tower, also known as the Caria Study Hall.

For the last one, players will need to make their way to Altus Plateau and make their way to the ruin-strewn pond, where they will find it on an undead.

After collecting their first Deathroot from any one of these locations, the Elden Ring Tarnished will need to make their way back to the NPC and hand it over to him. As a reward, the Bestial Clergyman will reward them with the Clawmark Seal and the Beast Eye Key Item.

The item has a passive skill, and when players have it in the inventory, it will vibrate when there is a Deathroot nearby.

For players focused on making a Paladin in Elden Ring that boasts both Strength-based weapons and Incantations, the Clawmark Seal is a must-have.

ELDEN RING @ELDENRING



#ELDENRING Faith requires convictions, and only those certain of their convictions can receive its beneficence. Faith requires convictions, and only those certain of their convictions can receive its beneficence.#ELDENRING https://t.co/o9AGFKn29Y

It gives a direct 10% boost to all Bestial Incantations and even scales multiplicatively with Cinquedea.

The Seal will boost the following spells:

Stone of Gurranq

Gurranq's Beast Claw

Beast Claw

Bestial Constitution

Bestial Sling

Bestial Vitality

